Stargazers brace for September 2025 total lunar, partial solar eclipses



The month of September 2025 will have two eclipses – first a total Lunar Eclipse followed by a Partial Solar Eclipse

Friday August 29, 2025 4:10 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

September 2025 Eclipses: The month of September 2025 will have two eclipses – first a total Lunar Eclipse followed by a Partial Solar Eclipse.

According to Eclipse 2025 Calendar , a full and total Lunar Eclipse will be witnessed on September 7-8, 2025 followed by a partial Solar Eclipse on September 21-22, 2025.

‘Longest Lunar Eclipse’

The total lunar eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will also be one of the longest in recent years. The astronomers said the September 2025 Total Lunar Eclipse will last for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Also, the Partial Solar Eclipse on September 21-22, 2025 will be the last eclipse of the year.

The first Lunar Eclipse of the Year 2025 was on March 13-14, 2025 and the first Solar Eclipse of the Year 2025 was on March 29, 2025.

March 13, 2025 Eclipse was “Full Lunar Eclipse” whereas March 29, 2025 Eclipse was a “Partial Solar Eclipse”.

Will September Lunar Eclipse Visible in India?

The total lunar eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will be visible in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and most parts of Asia, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries.

The September 2025 Lunar eclipse will also be visible in most countries of the world. Full totality can be seen in the Middle East region, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe. However, only partial eclipse phases will be visible in eastern South America and western North America at moonrise or moonset.

Stargazers should note that the total stage will last for just over an hour, they can view different stages of the eclipse for nearly five and a half hours.

What makes the September 7 eclipse special is its long totality of 82 minutes and its global visibility, "with nearly 87 per cent of the world’s population able to see at least part of the eclipse", Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG).

September 2025 Lunar Eclipse Date, Time

The total lunar eclipse will begin around 10:00 PM IST Sunday September 07, 2025, and will reach the peak at around 01:30 AM IST Monday September 08, 2025. This is when the Full Moon will become invisible.

The Total Lunar Eclipse will then slowly vanish and end at around 03:30 AM Monday September 08, 2025.

The Total Lunar Eclipse in September 2025 can be viewed with naked eyes and there is no harm.

Also, the eclipses are signs of Allah, The Almighty and The Creator, and various superstitions and ban omen associated with the astral event are baseless.

Blood Moon

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface.

When the eclipse enters totality, the Moon is fully immersed in the "umbra" — this is the central part of Earth's shadow, where all sunlight is cut off, according to Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG).

The Full Lunar Eclipse on September 7-8, 2025 will turn the Full Moon into a red ball. This is why it is called as “Blood Moon”.

The Moon's red glow comes from "sunlight that has been filtered and bent through Earth’s atmosphere”, the DAG says.

[Falak Athar Faizee, is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic