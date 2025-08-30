Fadnavis outrightly rejects Maratha reservation within OBC quota



Saturday August 30, 2025 3:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outrightly rejected some Maratha leaders’ demand to grant the community a reservation within the quota of Other Backward Class (OBC).

Speaking to reporters Friday August 29, 2025 in Mumbai, Fadnavis said his government has already granted 10% reservation to the Maratha community and the Maratha youth are taking benefit of the same.

“Our government has already granted 10% reservation to the Maratha community because of which a large number of Maratha youth have got benefits”, he said.

He said there are already around 350 different castes and communities under the OBC category and inclusion of the Maratha community under the OBC is not feasible.

“Besides granting them reservation, my government has given special attention on the development and upliftment of the Maratha community people”, Fadnavis said while listing a number of initiatives the government had taken.

Maratha Aarakshan Protest

Fadnavis’ statement came amidst the renewed protest by Maratha community leaders, including Manoj Jarange Patil of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj.

Jarange Patil has given a “Chalo Mumbai” march following which the Metropolis came to a standstill on Friday August 29, 2025.

Patil is sitting on indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai to press the government. He said his fast unto death will continue till the Maharashtra government accepts the community’s demand.

Shinde supports Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also supported Chief Minister Fadnavis’ stand on inclusion of Maratha Community under OBC.

“The government can’t suppress the rights of one community to extend benefits to other community. Maratha reservation has already been announced by the government and people are taking its benefits”, Shinde said.

Shinde also said those belonged to Kunbi caste were issues the necessary certificate and they too are taking the benefit of reservation.

Meanwhile, talking to media Shivendraraje Bhosale, a Minister in the Fadnavis Cabinet, said reservation to the Maratha community must be under the constitutional framework.

“CM Fadnavis gave reservation to the community, though later governments failed to sustain it. Reservation must be within the constitutional framework and should withstand legal scrutiny, so it doesn’t get cancelled in just four months. The Mahayuti leadership is committed to finding a lasting solution”, he said.

