Congress endorses White House advisor’s ‘Profiteering Brahmins’ comments

The Opposition Congress Party Tuesday endorsed the White House trade advisor Peter Navarro's ‘Brahmins Profiteering’ comments.

Tuesday September 2, 2025 6:08 PM , ummid.com News Network

Talking to media Tuesday, Congress leader Udit Raj said Peter Navarro's assertion that India’s elite are profiteering at the expense of the Indians is “factually correct”.

“The Indian corporate house is under the control of the Upper Castes. Dalits and backwards have no say… and there is no chance they will have any in the coming decades…” he said.

“The oil purchased from Russia on discounted rates is sold in the European markets… The general public did not get any benefit from the cheaper oil…”, he said.

“Social Justice, Equality”

Udit Raj also linked Peter Navarro's remarks with social justice and said this highlighted lack of equality in the country.

“This also raises question about social justice and equality… This is the high time we work to bring social justice”, he said.

Udit Raj is a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former MP who comes from a backward caste. He was responding to Trump’s economic advisor Peter Navarro who also highlighted how India’s oil trade with Russia soared after Ukraine war.

He said India bought cheaper oil from Russia but its benefit was not passed on to the citizens.

“Before Putin invaded Ukraine, India didn’t buy Russian oil to speak of — very, very small amounts. What happened? Now, Russian refiners provide discounts, India refines it, and then sells it at a premium to Europe, Africa, and Asia. It fuels the Russian war machine”, he said calling Russia-Ukraine war as “Modi’s war”.

Though Congress is backing the Navarro’s comments, the ruling party leaders, including some from the opposition benches are criticizing it.

Among those who criticized Navarro’s comments is also Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, who cited Palestinian academic Edward Said to counter Peter Navarro's ‘Brahmins Profiteering’ remark.

