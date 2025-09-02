Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins



Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy courses

Tuesday September 2, 2025 11:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat NEET UG Second Round Counselling 2025: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses through Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling in Gujarat has started from Monday September 01, 2025. Last date of application is September 05, 2025, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling Schedule.

After online registration candidates should proceed for document verification and sumbission of photocopies of documents at Help Center from September 04 to 06, 2025.

Step 1: PIN Purchase

Candidates participating in Gujarat medical admission 2nd round counselling should note that they need to purchase PIN before proceeding for online reigstration.

For Online Registration, PIN can be purchased online (website: www.medadmgujarat.org) on payment of Rs. 1000/- (Non-refundable) + Rs.10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit) = Total Rs.11,000/- (Rupees eleven thousand only).

"It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure", ACPUGMEC said marking it as "Important Instruction for Online PIN Purchase".

"Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee should be done from July 05 to 18, 2025", the admission notification said.

NEET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Gujarat - Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " medadmgujarat.ncode.in ".

". Click on "Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission" on left sidebar of the home page.

Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section onthe new Page.

Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased.

Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip.

Verify Documents At Help Center.

Document Verification Schedule

Candidates should note that Documents Verification and Submission of photocopies at Help Center will be held from 10.00 am September 04, 2025 up to 12:00 noon September 06, 2025

Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS and other courses counselling should note that "PIN Purchase" is the first step of registration.

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has not confirmed yet the exact date and time to publish NEET UG Second Round 2 Allotment Result.

How to purchase PIN

PIN required for registration can be purchased through online payment of Rs. 1000/- from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org.

It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling in Gujarat had started from July 05 to 18, 2025. Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List was published on August 18, 2025. Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment result on August 13, 2025.

