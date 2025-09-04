Impact of upcoming GST changes on India's Real Estate sectors

The forthcoming GST changes, which will go into effect from September 22, 2025, will have a positive impact on the Indian residential, retail, and office real estate sectors.
Commercial real estate currently attracts 12% GST with Input Tax Credit (ITC) available. However, recent developments have complicated the landscape a bit. The elimination of ITC on commercial property leasing implies that developers will no longer be able to claim ITC on project-related costs. This retrospective amendment may increase operational costs and rental prices for office spaces and other commercial properties.
The Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) for commercial property rentals by unregistered suppliers, which requires tenants rather than landlords to pay 18% GST on such rentals, adds compliance burden for businesses renting commercial spaces.
These reforms are major positive shift for the Indian real estate industry. Apart from improved transparent and ease of compliance, this simplified GST system will remove most classification confusion and disputes.
Since developers will now face lower administrative burdens, they will be able to focus on what really matters – timely completion of projects and overall customer satisfaction – rather than on ways on means to save on taxes.
We can logically expect this major reform to attract more institutional investment into the Indian real estate sector, while also boosting housing supply across the country. The government is dovetailing these reforms with the festive season to maximize their positive impact on consumption. This is a major relief amid the ongoing macro-economic challenges and their impacts on sentiment and business outcomes.
The reforms are especially positive news for affordable housing. India currently has a shortfall of nearly 1 crore budget homes in urban markets, and this number could rise to 2.5 crore by 2030 without focused interventions.
These GST reforms bring lower construction costs and improved ease of compliance, which can go a long way towards reversing this trend making homeownership more accessible to middle-class families.
[The writer, Arun Chitnis, is Chairman of Pune based ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.]
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic