Chinese nationals barred from working on NASA space programmes



American space agency, NASA, said it has begun barring Chinese citizens though having valid visas from joining its programmes

Thursday September 11, 2025 8:35 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington: American space agency, NASA, said it has begun barring Chinese citizens though having valid visas from joining its programmes.

The policy shift was first reported by Bloomberg News and confirmed by the US government agency.

The NASA ban on Chinese citizens underscores the intensifying space race between the United States of America and China.

"Nasa has taken internal action pertaining to Chinese nationals, including restricting physical and cybersecurity access to our facilities, materials, and network to ensure the security of our work," NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens told news agency AFP Wednesday.

