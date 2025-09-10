Cristiano Ronaldo one goal away to become top sorcerer in WC Qualifiers



Portuguese football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads Saudi FC Al-Nassr is just one goal away from becoming all time top scorer in World Cup Qualifiers.

Wednesday September 10, 2025 10:11 AM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Al-Nassr Captain Saturday September 06, 2025 scored 2 goals playing against Armenia in the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup Qualifier match to retain his position as the top goal scorer in Men’s International Football.

With a total of 140 goals in 222 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the highest goal scorer in men’s international football. Of the 140 goals, 119 are without penalties and 118 goals are without friendlies.

On Tuesday, he scored one goal playing against Hungry to take his tally in World Cup Qualifiers to 39.

Ronaldo, famous as CR7, is now the joint all time top goal scorer in World Cup Qualifiers with Guatemalan former professional footballer Carlos Ruiz.

Lionel Messi of Argentina is on third position with 36 goals.

One More Goal and...

One more goal and he will be the top scorer in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Portugal will now play against Ireland on October 12, 2025. If Ronaldo hits into the net against Ireland, he will become the top scorer in World Cup Qualifiers.

Interestingly, Argentina played against Ecuador on Tuesday. It, however, lost the match 1-0. Unfortunately, Messi missed his team’s fixture against Ecuador.

Carlos Ruiz has already been retired from international footbal whereas Lionel Messi's Argentina has finished all its World Cup Qualifiers. Argentina topped the Group and has qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo thus is all set to become top goal scorer in WC Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of third straight golden boot as Al Nassr, the Saudi football club he is leading, eyes Saudi Pro League (SPL) title.

2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026. Japan is the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal 2026 football world cup qualifier against Armenia Saturday was the team’s first since the death of its forward Diogo Jota in a car crash in July along with his brother Andre Silva.

The stadium fell quiet as both the teams observed a moment of silence before kickoff to pay tribute to Diogo Jota.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Agencies.]

