Watch: Gen Z protesters loot, vandalize Nepal billionaire's luxury home

The Gen Z protesters, this is how anti-government activists in Nepal define themselves, Wednesday vandalized and looted the luxury home of billionaire Upendra Mahato

Wednesday September 10, 2025 8:22 PM , ummid.com News Network

Angry protesters also targeted properties of other businessmen in different parts of Nepal, including the capital Kathmandu and Pokhara on Wednesday after two days of targeted attacks on politicians and the country’s top leadership.

Upendra Mahato is Nepal's 3rd richest businessman with an estimated net worth between USD 250 to 900 million.

Video footage viral on different social media platforms showed protesters throwing stones inside Mahato’s luxury home while some others capturing the looting on their mobile phones.

A video of protesters, that included a good number of women, looting a supermarket in broad daylight has gone viral on social media.

Anti-Government Protest in Nepal

The protest in Nepal started Monday morning when hundreds of thousands people hit the streets in capital Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal against corruption and crackdown on social media.

The KP Oli Sharma government had asked the social media companies active in the country to register and open their offices in Nepal.

However, except TikTok and Viber, other companies – including Facebook, WhastApp, Twitter, Instagram, refused to comply with the government guidelines.

Their refusal resulted in the ban on as many as 26 social media companies active in Nepal.

Attacks on Nepal PM, President

The violent mobs on the second day of anti-government protest Tuesday , attacked Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, President Ram Chandra Paudel and other ministers and stormed the Parliament.

Following the violence, Prime Minister Oli, President Paudel and other ministers announced their resignations.

In the worst violent protest seen in recent days, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of Nepal's former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died on Tuesday after their home was set afire.

According to the local media reports, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was trapped inside when the home in Dallu area of Capital Kathmandu was set on fire by protesters led by Gen Z.

Search on for a new leader

Meanwhile, a search is on for a new leadership in Nepal after the collapse of the government following the violent protests.

Former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki is seen as someone who will lead an interim government. Sushila is a graduate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Another name that surfaced to lead the new government is of Balender Shah. Shah, who is famous as Balen, is credited to have brought the latest anti-government wave in Nepal. A section in Nepal sees him as the Interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

In another shocking video, Minister Sarad Singh is seen leaving his paralyzed wife behind to escape from the wrath of angry protesters.

Some Nepali youth later rescued and shifted her to a safer place.

