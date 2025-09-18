DUSU Election 2025: Polling Today, Result on Friday

Thursday September 18, 2025 0:22 AM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

New Delhi: The Delhi University is all set for the students’ union elections, DUSU Election 2025, today i.e. Thursday September 18, 2025.

As per the DUSU Election Notification released by the DU Registrar, polling will be held in two shifts Thursday September 18 whereas counting of votes will be held on Friday September 19, 2025.

“The DUSU elections will be conducted in two time slots. For the morning colleges, the polling will be held from 08:30 am to 01:00 pm. For the evening session, voting will take place from 03:00 pm to 07:30 pm", the notification said.

If all things go well, the results will be announced by Friday evening.

Candidates in Fray

The DUSU elections will be held for President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts. As many as 21 candidates are in the fray for the top four posts of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

However, the key fight is between Congress backed NSUI, BJP backed ABVP and SFI of the Left.

The NSUI candidates contesting the DUSU 2025 Election are Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (President), Rahul Jhansia (Vice President), Kabir (Secretary) and Lavkush Bhadana (Joint Secretary).

The ABVP candidates contesting the DUSU 2025 Election are Aryan Mann (President), Govind Tanwar (Vice President), Kunal Chaudhary (Secretary) and Deepika Jha (Joint Secretary).

The SFI candidates contesting the DUSU 2025 Election are Anjali (President), Sohan (Vice President), Abhinandana (Secretary) and Abhishek (Joint Secretary).

Over 2.75 lakh students are eligible to vote in one of the country's most high-profile student elections.

DUSU Election 2024 Result

The polling for the 2024 DUSU elections was held on September 27, 2024 with 51,379 students casting their votes out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters. The results, initially scheduled for September 28, were postponed following a Delhi High Court stay order.

Like this year, 21 candidates contested the 2024 DUSU Elections result of which declared on November 25, 2024. The Congress backed NSUI won the DUSU President elections after 7 years.

According to the DUSU 2024 election results , Rounak Khatri of the NSUI defeated Rishabh Choudhary of the ABVP by over 1,200 votes in the President's poll.

On the other hand, Bhanu Pratap of the ABVP defeated Yash Nadal of the NSUI to become the new Vice President of the DU Students’ Union.

Mitravinda Karanwal of the ABVP won the DUSU Secretary post and Lokesh Choudhary of the NSUI won the post of Joint Secretary in 2024.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is trainee writer at ummid.com.]



