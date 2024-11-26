Cong backed NSUI wins DUSU Prez election after 7 years

Tuesday November 26, 2024 11:05 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Delhi University students union backed by the Congress, defeated the BJP backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the 2024 elections after 7 long years.

The DUSU 2024 elections however is still a mixed bag for the two rivals as the NSUI bagged the posts of President and Joint Secretary while the ABVP took away Vice President and Secretary posts.

According to the final results announced late in the evening Monday (Nov 25, 2024), Rounak Khatri of the NSUI will be the new DUSU President. Khatri defeated Rishabh Choudhary of the ABVP by over 1,200 votes.

On the other hand, Bhanu Pratap of the ABVP defeated Yash Nadal of the NSUI to become the new Vice President of the DU Students’ Union.

In the elections held for the new DUSU Secretary, Mitravinda Karanwal of the ABVP defeated Namrata Jeph Meena of the NSUI.On the other hand, for the posts of Join Secretary, Lokesh Choudhary of the NSUI and Aman Kapasia were key contenders, the former won.

The polling for the 2024 DUSU elections was held on September 27, 2024 with 51,379 students casting their votes out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters. The results, initially scheduled for September 28, were postponed following a Delhi High Court stay order.

A total of 21 candidates were contesting for the four central panel positions.

The counting of votes for the long-overdue DUSU elections was conducted at North Campus - nearly two months after the polling, and the results were announced late in the evening Monday.

