Intel's biggest single-day stock gain since 1987 is courtesy Nvidia

Intel share prices Thursday September 18, 2025 jumped by over 23%, marking the company’s biggest single-day increase since 1987, and this happened because of the graphics giant Nvidia

Saturday September 20, 2025 11:46 PM

Intel shares save the massive jump in their prices hours after Nvidia announced a $5 billion deal with the leading chipmaker.

As per the deal signed between the tech giants, NVIDIA will invest $5 billion in Intel’s common stock at a purchase price of $23.28 per share.

Intel, Nvidia Deal

Nvidia and Intel Corporation Thursday announced a partnership to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products that accelerate applications and workloads across hyperscale, enterprise and consumer markets.

“The two companies will focus on seamlessly connecting NVIDIA and Intel architectures using NVIDIA NVLink — integrating the strengths of NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing with Intel’s leading CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem to deliver cutting-edge solutions for customers”, the Graphics giant said in a statement.

“For data centers, Intel will build NVIDIA-custom x86 CPUs that NVIDIA will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer to the market”, the company said.

“For personal computing, Intel will build and offer to the market x86 System-on-Chips (SOCs) that integrate NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets”, it added.

Nvidia further said that these new x86 RTX SOCs will power a wide range of PCs that demand integration of world-class CPUs and GPUs.

“A fusion of two world-class platforms”

Hailing the deal between the two tech leaders, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the collaboration a “fusion of two world-class platforms”.

“AI is powering a new industrial revolution and reinventing every layer of the computing stack — from silicon to systems to software. At the heart of this reinvention is NVIDIA’s CUDA architecture,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

“This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing”, he added.

“Intel’s x86 architecture has been foundational to modern computing for decades — and we are innovating across our portfolio to enable the workloads of the future,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel.

“Intel’s leading data center and client computing platforms, combined with our process technology, manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities, will complement NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing leadership to enable new breakthroughs for the industry.

“We appreciate the confidence Jensen and team NVIDIA have placed in us with their investment and look forward to the work ahead as we innovate for customers and grow our business.”

Nvidia, the world's most vlauable company as on today, started its journey in 1993. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company was founded by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem.

On the other hand, Intel was founded on July 18, 1968, by semiconductor pioneers Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce, along with investor Arthur Rock, and is associated with the executive leadership and vision of Andrew Grove.

