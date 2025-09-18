Centralized criminal operation to steal elections: Rahul Gandhi

Thursday September 18, 2025 5:00 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Thursday September 18, 2025 claimed a “centraised criminal operation” has been set up to manipulate elections in India.

Addressing the media in newly built Congress headquarters Indira Bhawan, Rahul also accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting the people who are “stealing the elections”.

The Congress leader also said his claims today are just a beginning , and a bigger picture, in his words Hydrogen or H Bomb, is yet to come.

Giving the details of the Aland Assembly Constituency of Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged that over 6,000 voters have been deleted by the people who are unaware.

“This vote chori was revealed accidentally when a Booth Level Officer (BLO) found her uncle’s name deleted from the voter list. Surprised, she fact checked and found the name was deleted by her neighbor. Upon investigation, it turned out the neigbour was nothing to do with the vote deletion”, Rahul Said.

Rahul also called on stage a person from the Aland constituency who said records showed 10 voters deleted using his Voter ID but “I am not aware of this”, he said in front of the media.

“14 voters were deleted in 12 minutes… Try filling the EC form and check on your own if this is possible”, Rahul Gandhi said.

“The voters were deleted using phone numbers registered in different states, and using software and call centers”, Rahul alleged showing the list of phone numbers used for voter deletion.

Rahul also said the investigating agencies in Karnataka asked the Election Commission to provide the data, IP addresses and OTP trails used while voter deletion but the ECI is not providing them.

“The Karnataka CID has sent 18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission of India (ECI). But, it is yet to respond”, Rahul said.

Meanwhile, the copies of Karnataka CID letters written to ECI have also been shared online.

Rahul’s press conference today comes more than a month after he first claimed “vote chori” in the Indian elections. Sharing the detailed analysis of Mahadevapura assembly seat, Rahul Gandhi had on August 07, 2025 accused over 1 lakh votes were added, and the model was used in more than 100 constituencies .

Election Commission rejects Rahul’s allegations

The Election Commission of India Thursday brushed off Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, saying they are baseless.

The Election Commission dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims saying, “no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public.”

“No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard, to the affected person”, the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission, however, admitted that there were such attempts in Alanda but they were failed and FIRs were registered in the case. But, the ECI clarification in some way substantiates the Congress Party's allegations as this is what exactly Rahul is claiming that deletions from the electoral lists are done, and neither the person who is deleting nor who has been deleted is aware.

Rahul in his press conference, on the other hand, said the Congress has 100% proof of “vote chori”. He also said the party is now also receiving supports from some poll panel officials who are coming out with “valuable information” of “vote chori”.

