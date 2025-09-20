Trump hikes H1B visa fee to $100,000 effective Sunday, Tech giants panicked

In a move, which has shocked the Tech giants, including Meta and Google, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced to impose $100,000 fees on H1B Visa effective this Sunday September 21, 2025

In an executive order signed on Friday September 19, 2025, Trump said the move is to protect the Americans.

H1B Visa is for workers especially those in IT Jobs and in Tech Companies.

Though the H1B visa fee has been hiked for everyone, the worst affected will be the Indians. This is because, as per a rough estimate, over 70% H1B visas issued in the United States are to them.

Shocked and panicked, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner Meta and Google owner Alphabet have advised their employees not to leave the country.

The tech companies have also asked their employees who are on leave to come back to the United States as early as possible.

Trump’s Executive Order on H1B Visa

Justifying the decision, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf called H1-B non-immigrant visa programme as one of the most abused visa systems.

“This is supposed to allow highly skilled labourers, who work in fields that Americans don't work in, to come to the United States of America. What this proclamation will do is raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000.

This will ensure that the people they're bringing in are actually very highly skilled and that they're not replaceable by American workers.

“So to protect American workers and to ensure companies are hiring truly extraordinary people to work in the United States."

Trump agreed and said, “We need workers… We need great workers… And, this pretty much ensures this is going to happen.”

Trump also signed an Executive Order to introduce “Trump Gold Card”.

“It's going to raise billions”, the US President said.

