HRW concerned as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger exit ICC

Friday September 26, 2025 10:10 PM , ummid.com News Network

Nairobi: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have announced to exit from the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing it of bias, a decision that has concerned the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In a statement released Tuesday, the three countries denounced the ICC as an "instrument of neo-colonialist repression."

"The ICC has proven itself incapable of prosecuting clear cases of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggression," the joint declaration read.

The World Court based in The Hague has been criticized for its disproportionate focus on African states since its establishment in 2002.

Of the 33 cases it has pursued, nearly all have involved African nations, reinforcing perceptions of judicial bias.

While withdrawing from the ICC, the three countries also announced to establish, what they called, an indigenous mechanism to uphold justice and promote peace, reaffirming their rejection of foreign-imposed legal structures.

The three countries in West Africa, otherwise known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), are currently run by military governments after coups in recent years.

“A Major Blow to Victims”

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) will jeopardize access to justice for victims of atrocity crimes, putting all civilians at greater risk.

“The leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, in announcing their departure from the International Criminal Court, are depriving their populations of an important international avenue for justice and redress,” said Liz Evenson, International Justice Director at Human Rights Watch.

“The ICC is a global court of last resort, when victims have nowhere else to turn, with investigations in countries around the world”, she added.

As per the Rome Statute, ICC’s founding treaty, a member country can withdraw by officially writing to the United Nations Secretary General. Withdrawals take effect one year later. Until then, countries remain bound by the ICC obligations.

The three Sahel countries have not yet submitted any application to the UN Secretary General so far.



