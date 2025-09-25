Ladakh statehood protests turn violent, BJP office torched

At least four people have been killed and scores others injured in Leh where protesters demanding full statehood to Ladakh ran amok Wednesday September 24, 2025

Leh (Ladakh): At least four people have been killed and scores others injured in Leh where protesters demanding full statehood to Ladakh ran amok Wednesday September 24, 2025.

Following the violence, the angry mob torched a number of vehicles and the BJP headquarter in Leh.

Clashes erupted between the protesters and security forces Thursday when a shutdown and bandh calls were given.

The Thursday’s shutdown call was given after two weeks of hunger strike by Sonum Wangchuk and others.

Wangchuk called off his hunger strike following the violence.

“This is not my way of showing dissent and I do not support this”, Wangchuk said in a video message released today.

“Violence will not lead to anything but spoil my hard work of five years to demand justice to the people of Ladakah”, he said.

Wangchuk and others are protesting to demand full statehood with Adivasi status to Ladakh, reservation in government jobs and two Lok Sabha seats - Leh and Kargil.

Ladakah was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and converted into a Union Territory (UT) after Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 .

Govt blames Wangchuk

The Narendra Modi government has accused Sonum Wangchuk of inciting violence.

"On 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh", the Ministry of Home said in a statement.

"They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle. The unruly mob attacked the police personnel in which more than 30 police/CRPF personnel were injured.

"The mob continued to destroy the public property and attack the police personnel. In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported", the Home Ministry said.

The Home Ministry also slammed Wangchuk for referring to Arab spring and Gen Z protests.

"The demands on which Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in High Powered Committee (HPC). In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued and misled the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal", the Home Ministry said.

The next meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) has been scheduled on October 6, 2025 while meetings are also planned on 25th and 26th September with the leaders from Ladakh, the Home Ministry said.

The government said the situation in Leh is brought under control by 04:00 PM, requesting that people should not circulate the old and provocative videos in the media and social media.

