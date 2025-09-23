Trump Administration’s flip flop on $100,000 H1B Visa fee continues

The U.S. Administration’s flip-flop on Trump Executive Order to increase H1B Visa fee to $100,000 continued Monday September 22, 2025.

In a latest statement Monday, the White House said the Executive Order has some “clauses of exemptions” in “national interests”.

Donald Trump had signed the Executive Order on Friday September increasing H1B Visa Fee to a massive $100,00.

The H1B Visa in the United States is meant for working professionals. Most of the H1B visa holders are doctors, engineers and lawyers. As of now there are 730,000 H1B Visa holders in the United States, some 70% of them are Indians.

Trump’s order to increase H1B visa fee sent shock waves all across with top tech firms including Microsoft, Google, Meta and others asking their employees on vacation to immediately return to the United States.

The companies also advised the workers already in the USA not to leave the country. However, the panicked situation was eased Saturday when the White House said new H1B Visa fee is for fresh applications, and not for renewals and those already holding one.

In a fresh clarification, the White House said doctors and medical professionals could be exempted from the H1B visa.

Explaining further, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, in a statement to Bloomberg News, said that the order “allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents.”

Meanwhile, talented and skilled professionals have started to explore new opportunities, and China’s K Visa has received a strong interest from them.

