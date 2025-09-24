Israel is Enemy to its Neighbors: Qatar Emir's Counter at UN

In a strong rebuttal to repeated Israeli assertions that it is a democratic country surrounded by enemies, Qatar Emir addressing the UN General Assembly Tuesday said it is actually the opposite

United Nations: In a strong rebuttal to repeated Israeli assertions that it is a democratic country surrounded by enemies, Qatar Emir addressing the UN General Assembly Tuesday said it is actually the opposite.

“Israel isn’t a democratic country surrounded by enemies, but… an enemy to its surrounding neighbors,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Qatar Emir was addressing the annual gathering of the UN member states after an Israeli airstrikes in Doha earlier this month that killed six people, including a Qatari national.

“Israel is surrounded by the states who have either signed a peace agreement or who are committed to the Arab Peace Initiative… But, Israel doesn’t make do with truces and settlements.

“It desires to impose its will on its surrounding Arab neighbors, and everyone who opposes its will is either anti-semitic or a terrorist”, Sheikh Tamim said.

“Even Israel’s allies realize this fact and reject it”, he added.

“Israel is engaged in Genocide in Gaza, and its leader is proud of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, and he promises that such a state will never be established,” the Qatar Emir said.

Qatar Emir’s counter to Israel came a day after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said ‘statehood is a right and not a reward, blowing into air another Israeli assertion that recognizing a Palestine State is rewarding Hamas.

“Political Assassinations”

He said the Doha attack was an attempt by Israel to derail Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

“Unlike the claim of the Prime Minister of Israel, this attack isn’t a legitimate right to follow perpetrators of terrorism. It’s an act of a diplomacy that’s dedicated to political assassinations, and it undermines any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the genocide against the people in Gaza,” he added.

“It’s also an attempt to kill politicians who are members of the delegation that engages in negotiations with Israel while they were studying an American proposal.”

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to continue the war so as to make Gaza “unlivable,” Sheikh Tamim said.

“The Israeli leader wants to continue war. He believes in what is called Greater Israel. He believes that war is an opportunity to expand settlements and to change the status quo in the holy sites (of Jerusalem)”, Sheikh Tamim said.

Trump meets Arab, Muslim leaders

In a related development, U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly met a select lot of Arab and Muslim leaders to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza and peace in the Middle East.

“We want to end the war in Gaza. We’re going to end it. Maybe we can end it right now,” he told the leaders and the media but did not explain how.

It is widely accused that Netanyahu led Zionist regime in Israel has been able to carry on the Genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians just because of the support by the U.S. administration.

Political analysts, including those in Israel, are of the view that it is easier for Trump to end the Gaza war than the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump has been actively engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to end the Ukraine war going on since 2022.

During Trump’s meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said,“The only reason you’re here is to stop the war and bring the hostages back. And we count on you and your leadership as well to end this war and to help the people of Gaza.”

“The situation is very, very, very bad there”, he added.

Responding to this Trump said he would “see the people in Israel,” including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “and we’re going to get something done because it’s gone on too long, and we want it to end.”

Trump’s meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders was attended by the presidents and foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia.

After holding talks with Arab and Muslim leaders, Trump will be meeting Israeli Prime Minister, who faces arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) today in New York.

