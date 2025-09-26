Tata opens India's first overseas defence production unit in Morocco



Friday September 26, 2025 8:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a fully owned its subsidiary of Tata Sons, opened the new manufacturing facility in Berrechid industrial zone, Casablanca region of Morocco on Tuesday September 23, 2025. (Image shared on X by TASL)]

Berrechid (Casablanca): Tata Sons through its subsidiary Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has opened India's as well as its first overseas defence manufacturing facility in Morocco.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a fully owned its subsidiary of Tata Sons, opened the new manufacturing facility in Berrechid industrial zone, Casablanca region of Morocco on Tuesday September 23, 2025.

The facility to manufacture, mainly Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8), was inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government incharge of the Administration National Defence, Morocco, in the presence of senior government dignitaries from both countries.

“This milestone marks the first overseas defence manufacturing facility established by a private Indian company, underlining India’s capability to design and deliver advanced combat vehicle platforms in partnership with DRDO”, Tata Advanced Systems Limited said in a statement.

“The plant will serve as a center of excellence for defense research, design, and industry”, Rajnath Singh said addressing the opening ceremony.

He added that it will attract young talent, stimulate innovation, and develop new technologies beneficial to both countries, according to Morocco’s official MAP news agency.

Morocco, Tata Group Defense Production Agreement

The inauguration of TASL’s Berrechid manufacturing unit comes a year after Tata Group signed a defense production agreement with the Kingdom of Morocco.

The agreement is aimed at modernizing and strengthening the operational capabilities of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR), and to promote national autonomy and sovereignty, particularly in defense mobility equipment, the MAP news agency said in a release on September 27, 2024.

TATA Advanced Systems Limited, already recognized for its global expertise in the manufacturing of defense systems, becomes one of the first international players to invest in Morocco in this sector.

“This project not only contributes to meeting local needs, but also aims to make Morocco an emerging regional player in the defense industry, underlines the same source”, the government said.

“The project is expected to have a significant economic impact, creating 90 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs, while fostering local sourcing and integration into Morocco’s industrial ecosystem.

“Initially, the local integration rate will stand at 35%, rising to 50% as the project matures over its 36-month development period”, it said.



