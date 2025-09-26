UAE visa ban countries list 2026 is fake

Friday September 26, 2025 4:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

A UAE Visa Ban List 2026 containing the names of 9 countries widely shared on different social media platforms is fake, travelers should note.

The list attributed to "uaevisaonline.com", claims the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned issuing visa to travelers from 9 countries including Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameron, Sudan and Uganda.

Ironically, citing uaevisaonline.com, some leading Indian media houses - including The Times of India, MoneyControl.com and LiveMint.com, have also reported that the UAE has suspended visa to citizens of the 9 countries mentioned in the list.

However, travelers should note that the list of 9 countries viral on social media and reports of visa suspension published by The Times of India, MoneyControl.com, LiveMint.com and TV channels in India are fake.

Embassies issue statements

Confirming that the UAE has not taken any such decision, embassies of Afghanistan, Uganda, and Bangladesh have in fact issued official statements.

“Bangladeshis living in Bangladesh and the UAE are advised not to get confused by such baseless publications. The Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi expects everyone to be more careful while publishing/sharing news or information,” the Bangladesh Embassy in the UAE said in a statement.

Tareq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UAE, had earlier rejected these reports as fake and misleading.

He clarified that the reports circulating on social media and some websites are not attributed to any UAE government officials.

Talking to Bangladesh’s NTV, Ambassador Ahmed said that the UAE authorities have not issued any new directives regarding the ban.

“Therefore, the news is unauthentic”, he said.

Uganda Embassy in the UAE has also rubbished these reports.

“No ban on visa issuance and there has been no official statement from the government of the United Arab Emirates to restrict visa issuance to Uganda nationals or blacklisting of Uganda from UAE visa”, Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE, said in a video message posted by the Uganda Embassy X handle.

Similar statements have also been issued by the embassies of Afghanistan and other countries in the list.

Not an official version

Interestingly, uaevisaonline.com in its report, which has been cited by various publications, has clearly marked “(Unofficial Observations)” in front of the title “UAE Visa Ban Countries List in 2026”.

Also, the list which is available on uaevisaonline.com contains the names of only five countries, and not 9 as mentioned in the fake list circulated in the media.

“Some travelers from certain nationalities have reported frequent UAE visa rejections in 2025. While this has created the impression of a ban, no official UAE immigration announcement exists”, uaevisaonline.com says.

Travelers should also note that “uaevisaonline.com” is not an official UAE government website and is linked to some visa service providers.

"We do not certify, confirm, or guarantee the genuineness of any “UAE visa ban” claims. The UAE government has not officially published any banned countries list", the website said.



