TN probes as 39 killed in Actor Vijay’s Karur rally

Tamil Nadu has announced a commission to investigate what went wrong at actor Vijay’s rally in Karur that killed 39 and injured over 100 others.

Sunday September 28, 2025 11:37 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has announced a commission to investigate what went wrong at actor Vijay’s rally in Karur that killed 39 and injured over 100 others.

Filmstar Vijay had launched a political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), back in 2024. He had called a rally in Karur Saturday September 27, 2025 in a bid to kickstart his party’s campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu State Elections early next year.

However, the rally turned out to be a disaster for those present as a stampede like situation at the venue left as many as 39 people dead and over 100 others injured.

What Caused the Stampede?

In a late evening press conference Saturday, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police G Venkataraman said the permission for the rally was sought from 03:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

However, it was announced on the party’s X handle that Actor Vijay will come at 12:00 PM. Following the crowds started gathering in Karur from 11:00 AM, he said.

“The actor arrived at around 07:00 PM – after a 7 hour delay. By this time a huge crowd had gathered there”, he said.

The DG Police also said that around 10,000 people attended the party’s earlier rallies. However on Saturday there were more than 25,000 people.

“The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun,” he said, adding, “It was too early to say what exactly triggered the stampede.”

Commission Formed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has announced the formation of a Commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe whether the police underestimated the scale of the rally or Vijay's delayed arrival was a deliberate tactic to amplify crowds, a miscalculation that ended in one of Tamil Nadu's worst political rally disasters.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police have filed cases against actor Vijay’s close aide N Anand and two other party functionaries.

N Anand, former MLA from Puducherry, is TVK General Secretary. Along with him, TVK Joint General Secretary CT Nirmal Kumar, the party's Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and 3 others have also been named in the police case.

In a related development, extra security has been deployed at actor Vijay’s home in Chennai fearing backlash and public anger, sources said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic