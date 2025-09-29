Ramadan 2026 likely starts on Feb 18, Eid 2026 on March 20

Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting, this year i.e. 1447 AH corresponding to 2026 AD, is likely to commence on Wednesday February 18, 2026 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab States

Ramadan 2026, Eid 2026 Date in Saudi Arabia

According to Ummul Qura Calendar, the New Moon of Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting in the year 1447 AH, is likely to sight on February 17, 2026 which is 29th of the month of Sha'ban 1447 AH.

If the Ramadan Moon is sighted on February 17, Ramadan 2026 will begin on Wednesday February 18, 2026.

If the new moon is not sighted on February 17, then February 18 will be counted as Sha'ban 1447 AH, and fasting of the Holy Month Ramadan 2026 will start on Thursday February 19, 2026.

Also Eid 2026 Moon will be sighted either on March 18 or 19, 2026. If the new moon is sighted on March 18 then Eid al Fitr 2026 will be celebrated on March 19. If the New Moon is not sighted on March 19, Eid 2026 will be marked on March 20, 2026, according o Ummul Qura Calendar.

Ramadan 2026 start day in India, Pakistan

On the other hand, Ramadan 2026 will begin and Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries a day later.

Accordingly, Ramadan 2026 in the South Asian countries will start on February 19 or 20, 2026 and Eid al Fitr 2026 in these countries will most likely be celebrated on March 20 or 21, 2026, based on sighting of Ramadan and Eid moons.

It should, however, be carefully noted and kept in mind that the exact start date and time of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations will be confirmed by the Saudi Royal Court, religious authorities and Moon-sighting committees in UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan and the respective countries.

The announcement is made based on the Ramadan and Eid Moon Sighting which is the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Ramadan 2026 in USA, UK

The start of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr celebrations in America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, South Africa, France, Canada, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Nigeria, Sudan and other countries will also be decided by moon sighting committees and religious authorities in these countries.

The likely date to start fasting of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr celebrations around the world, however, will be a day before or after February 18, 2026 and March 20, 2026 respectively.

Eid al Fitr 2026 Holidays

If Ramadan begins on February 18, 2025 and Eid al Fitr moon is sighted on March 19, 2026 then those living in Saudi Arabia are likely to have a long holiday from March 19 to 22, 2026.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be marked on the same date in UAE and other Arab countries, with a similar number of public holidays. The official Ramadan Eid Holidays will be announced after the start of the Holy Month.

Extended Public Holidays are also announced for Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, and South Africa one day off is given to those working in government and private sectors.

It should be once again noted that the final and confirmed dates of Ramadan 2026 and Eid al Fitr will be announced only on 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.

