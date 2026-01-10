Host Morocco advances to AFCON 2025 Semi Final

Defeating Cameroon, Morocco has advanced to Africa Cup of Nations, commonly abbreviated as AFCON, 2025 Semi-Finals for the first time since 2004

Morocco defeated Cameroon in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Quarter Finals played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat Friday January 09, 2026.

The victory sends the Atlas Lions keeps alive their hopes of winning a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years. Morocco had last won the cup in 1976.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

