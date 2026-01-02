Maharashtra Corporation Polls 2026: Over 70 elected unopposed

Over 70 candidates of different political parties have been elected unopposed in the 29 Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra where polling is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026

Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination forms and over 70 candidates of different parties and alliances won unopposed. This is because no one filed papers against them, or the nomination papers if filed were found invalid.

As per the data released by the poll officials, the highest number of winners is from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where 21 Mahayuti candidates have been elected - 15 from the BJP and 06 from the Shiv Sena.

Jalgaon in North Maharashtra has also contributed a dozen corporators to BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde), with each winning 6 seats unopposed. The trend continued in Panvel and Bhiwandi where BJP won respectively 07 and 06 candidates unopposed. One of the 06 BJP candidates who won from Bhiwandi unopposed is a Muslim - Abu Saad Shaikh.

In Thane, Shiv Sena (Shinde) secured 06 seats unopposed whereas in Dhule Mahanagar Palika, 03 BJP candidates won uncontested, while the NCP won 02 seats. The BJP also 01 seat in Ahilya Nagar Municipal Corpoartion.

In Malegaon Municipal Corporation, 01 seat has been won unopposed by former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh Rashid's party which is contesting the 2026 election forming an alliance, Malegaon Secular Front, with Samajwadi Party.

Polling for the remaining seats in all of the 29 Corporations of Maharashtra will be held on January 15, 2026. Counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026 when all results will also be declared, as per the election schedule released earlier.

