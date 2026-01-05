India, Bangladesh must rise above populism, hardline pressure

Bangladesh and India must rise above populism and hardline pressures to rebuild trust

The relationship between Bangladesh and India has reached a critical low point following the recent developments in the cricketing world. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unexpectedly banned Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This decision has sparked outrage in Bangladesh, prompting the country to announce that its men’s the national cricket team will not travel to India for this year’s T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) argues that if India cannot guarantee the security of one player, it cannot ensure the safety of the entire team. Additionally, Bangladesh is considering banning IPL broadcasts domestically.

India, with its significant influence over the International Cricket Council (ICC) — often jokingly referred to as the “Indian Cricket Council”, will not appreciate Bangladesh’s decision, which will surely worsen the relationship between the two countries. This episode illustrates how sports in South Asia often become entangled with politics, despite widespread public opposition to such politicization.

Political Undercurrents Behind the Cricket Row

The current cricketing dispute is symptomatic of deeper political tensions that have escalated since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024 . Hasina’s repressive regime, which ruled Bangladesh for over a decade, collapsed after a student-led uprising in July 2024 that claimed more than 1,500 lives and left thousands injured. India, which had supported Hasina’s government, is now hosting her and several top associates who fled Bangladesh after the uprising.

Bangladesh has repeatedly requested the extradition of Hasina and her allies , who face criminal charges in the country. India has refused that request, and these fugitive politicians continue to engage in political activities from Indian soil, often spreading inflammatory messages online. This perceived interference by India in Bangladeshi politics by continuing to support the fallen regime, coupled with India’s historical dominance in economic, political, and cultural spheres, has fueled anti-Indian sentiment in Bangladesh.

Long-standing grievances of Bangladeshis, such as border killings and disputes over water-sharing of common rivers, further compound the hostility. While India played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971 and sheltered millions of refugees during the war, many Bangladeshis now view India’s post-liberation approach and treatment as imperialistic.

India’s Concerns and Bangladesh’s Responsibilities

From India’s perspective, the recent concerns center on alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Although the attacks have occurred, they are not widespread compared to violence against non-Hindus linked to Hasina’s political network. Nevertheless, any persecution of minorities is unacceptable.

The Bangladesh government denies systematic targeting of Hindus but must take proactive steps to reassure India and protect the minority communities. Similarly, Bangladeshis express concern over the treatment of Muslims in India , where reports of persecution and discrimination persist. While liberal voices in both the countries oppose such violence, religious hardliners exploit these issues to inflame tensions. The BCCI’s ban on Mustafizur appears to reflect pressure from these groups. If governments and institutions yield to such forces, the situation will deteriorate further.

Why De-Escalation is Crucial

Bangladesh and India share more than their borders — they share deep historical, cultural, and familial ties. A fractured relationship benefits neither side. Both the governments must prioritize rational decision-making over populist politics. While political opportunists in both countries thrive on discord, many citizens recognize that friendship and cooperation are essential.

Positive gestures can make a difference. For instance, Bangladeshis welcomed Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar’s attendance at the funeral of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, along with a condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This act briefly raised hopes for reconciliation — only to be dashed by the IPL controversy. Was the ban on Mustafizur necessary? Could India have avoided this provocation? Allowing him to play and maintaining Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup would have signaled goodwill.

Steps Toward Resolution

India often asserts that it seeks a peaceful, democratic, and stable Bangladesh. Instability and rising anti-Indian sentiment undermine that goal. To address this, India must acknowledge Bangladeshi grievances and adopt a conciliatory approach. While not all issues can be resolved overnight, incremental progress matters. As the larger power, India bears greater responsibility for fostering stability. Its actions — political interference, border violence, water disputes, and sheltering individuals accused of crimes, cannot be ignored.

Conversely, Bangladesh must temper emotional reactions and recognize the strategic importance of its relationship with India. They must abandon dangerous anti-Indian propaganda, which may seem to yield short-term benefits by uniting people against a supposed “enemy,” but eventually this politics of hatred will harm Bangladesh more than it helps and will also instigate anti-Bangladesh sentiment in India.

In fact, the situation has already become so bad that a war of words between the people of the two countries is underway in cyberspace. Nobody knows where it will end, but if the escalation continues, regional peace and harmony will be disrupted for sure.

In this regard, the media of both the countries have a vital role to play, but unfortunately, some Indian news channels have failed to maintain their professionalism, adding fuel to the fire. If the mainstream media of both the countries play their responsible roles with a view to de-escalating the tension between the two countries, the situation will surely improve.

Similarly, politicians of both the countries should be more responsible in their comments and speeches, ensuring not to undermine the importance of a friendly and functional relationship between the two countries.

Conclusion

In today’s volatile global environment, strong regional ties are vital. Peace and cooperation between South Asian neighbors will enhance economic growth, social stability, and resilience against external geopolitical and environmental challenges.

The current crisis between Bangladesh and India is a wake-up call for both the nations. Sports should unite, not divide. Politics should aim for peace, not perpetuate hostility. Bangladesh and India must rise above populism and hardline pressures to rebuild trust. Their shared history and intertwined futures demand nothing less.

[The writer, Rakibul Hasan Khan, is a Bangladeshi poet and scholar based in New Zealand, where he works at the University of Otago. He can be reached at rakib.hasan82@gmail.com.]

