US strike on Venezuela: What we know so far

The latest update on Venezuela, the whereabout of Nicolás Maduro, the actual intention of US strike on the Latin American country, Trump’s next move and the reaction of world leaders

Nicolas Maduro indicted

Nicolas Maduro, who was “captured” and flown to the United States after a joint military operation by the American army Saturday, has been indicted in New York on several charges related to drug trafficking and weapons possession, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has said.

In a statement on X, Bondi said Maduro and his wife had been indicted in the Southern District of New York and charged with “narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machineguns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices against the United States.”

Maduro and his wife have yet to deliver their pleas.

The US has long accused Maduro of having links with drug cartels and helping to flood America with narcotics while refusing to recognize him as a legitimate leader and putting a $50 million bounty on information leading to his arrest and conviction.

On his part, Maduro has refuted the accusations, arguing that Washington has been using them as a pretext for military aggression and in order to topple his government.

Trump threatens Columbia, Cuba and Mexico

A day after military strike on Venezuela and “capturing” the country’s President, Donald Trump issued veiled warnings to the governments of Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba.

When asked about implications for neighboring countries, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a key Maduro ally, who had condemned the U.S. military operation in Venezuela.

“He has cocaine mills, he has factories where he makes cocaine. He does have to watch his a**”, Trump said.

Trump also noted that Cuba is “going to be something we’ll end up talking about,” suggesting that Washington wants to “help the people” of this “failing nation,” which he claimed is similar to Venezuela.

“It’s very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we also want to help the people who were forced out of Cuba and are living in this country,” he said.

Trump also said that “something’s going to have to be done with Mexico,” claiming that drug cartels effectively control the country, but that President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is “frightened” of them, according to Russia Today.

“They’re running Mexico. I’ve asked her numerous times: ‘Would you like us to take out the cartels?’ ‘No, no, no, Mr. President, no, no, no, please.’ So we have to do something,” he said in a phone interview with Fox News earlier in the day.

Trump trashes Maria Corina Machado claim to power

Trump has dismissed Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as a potential national leader, despite the Nobel laureate’s vocal support of the US military operation against her own country.

During a press conference, Trump was asked whether he was in contact with Machado or viewed her as a viable leader following Maduro’s capture.

“I think it’d be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman but she doesn’t have the respect,” Trump said.

Machado, considered a U.S. puppet , was awarded Nobel Peace Prize, a decision which has sparked outrage. WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange had in fact filed a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation for awarding the 2025 Peace Prize to Machado.

Maduro shifted to New York Detention Centre

Several US media outlets are reporting that Nicolás Maduro has been incarnated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York before facing drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court next week.

New York Mayor Zoharan Mamdani confirmed Maduro has been shifted to the City. He slammed the “unilateral” US military action in Venezuela but said his focus is on the safety and security of thousands of Venezuelans living in New York.

The confinement status of Maduro's wife is unclear.

Its oil, minerals – Trump makes it clear

Trump is accusing Maduro of running drug cartel and used the same pretext to attack Venezuela. Taking to reporters Saturday he however made it clear that the whole operation is about oil reserves that Venezuela has in plenty .

During Saturday’s news conference, Trump said that “very large United States oil companies” would move into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken… oil infrastructure and start making money for the country”.

Trump also said that the US would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition”, according to Al Jazeera.

More condemnations

Meanwhile, more countries have joined in condemning the U.S. strikes in Venezuela and the treatment meted to its President Nicolás Maduro.

Iran, which is locked in its own dispute with Trump over his promise of intervention in its country, called the strikes a "flagrant violation of the country's national sovereignty".

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva wrote on X that the actions "cross an unacceptable line", adding that "attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability".

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the legality of the US operation was "complex" and international law in general must apply.

He warned that "political instability must not be allowed to arise in Venezuela".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected", his spokesperson said. He was "deeply alarmed" by the strikes, which set a "dangerous precedent".

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron backed the U.S. action while U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refused to be drawn into whether or not the military action may have broken international law.

He did not condemn the US strikes in an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on Saturday morning

He said he was waiting to establish all the facts but would not "shy away from this", adding he was a "lifelong advocate of international law".

The UK was not involved in the strikes and Sir Keir said he had not spoken to Trump about the operation, according to BBC.

Later on Saturday, he posted on X that the UK "regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime".

"The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people," he added.

