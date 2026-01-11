US may lose its voting right in United Nations

United Nations: The United States (USA) is at the risk of losing its voting right in the United Nations (UN) because of non-payment of its dues.

The U.S. is the United Nations’ biggest contributor, sharing around 22% or more than $820 million of the approved $3.72 billion total of the world body’s regular budget. It is, however, not paying its dues, currently owing the UN around $1.5 billion.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has categorically told Donald Trump that the United States has a legal obligation to pay its contribution committed to the UN and its agencies.

“Well, the (UN) Charter is clear ... about what happens when a country doesn't pay its dues for a certain number of years,” said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, in response to questions about the implications if a UN member state does not pay its dues to the United Nations.

“It's Article 19. So, it's not a decision of the Secretary-General. It's in the Charter, and it implies that at some point a country may lose its vote in the General Assembly,” he said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the United States has not paid its dues to the United Nations in 2025.

“As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States,” he added.

The statement came days after U.S. President Trump announced withdrawal from around 66 global organizations, including 31 U.N. agencies.

Stephane Dujarric said that despite the U.S. withdrawal, the UN entities affected will keep doing their work.

“The United Nations has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us”, he said.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the US is “gradually turning away” from certain allies and “breaking free from international rules.”

Speaking in his annual address to French ambassadors, Macron said the time has come to fully reinvest in the United Nations (UN), adding that its largest shareholder, the United States, no longer believes in the institution.

