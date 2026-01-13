GATE 2026 Admit Card Released: Steps, Link to Download

GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati has released the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) on its official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

"GATE 2026 Admit Cards are now available for download from the GOAPS portal goaps.iitg.ac.in", IIT Guwahati said in a single line message posted on the GATE official website.

Steps, Link to download GATE 2026 Admit Card

Go to official website: "goaps.iitg.ac.in".

Click on the link "GATE 2026 Admit Card Download".

Log in using application no and password..

Download the admit card (hall ticket) and take a printout

GATE 2026 Schedule

According GATE schedule released by IIT Guwahati, GATE 2026 exam will be held for 30 papers on February 07, 08, 14, and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 result will be declared on March 19, 2026.

The GATE 2026 schedule indicates the GATE entrance test will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm whereas the second shift will be from 12:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

GATE 2026 Mock Test

To help students understand GATE exam pattern and syllabus, IIT Guwahati has also made available on the official website line to GATE Mock Test.

Candidates should note that GATE 2026 Mock Test available on the official portal is subjectwise.

"Candidates are required to click on the name of the test paper or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window", IIT Guwahati said.

"The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2026 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2026 computer-based test", it added.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Insdian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

