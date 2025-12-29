GATE 2026 Mock Test, Paper Schedule Released

IIT Guwahati, the official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026, has released the GATE 2026 Paper Schedule and Mock Test on its official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati, the official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026, has released the GATE 2026 Paper Schedule and Mock Test on its official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Timeline

IIT Guwahati had started online registration of GATE 2026 from August 28, 2025. The last date of application without late fees was fixed as September 25 which was later extended till October 07, 2025.

The last date of application with late fee was also extended from October 06 to October 13, 2025.

Following the application deadline, IIT Guwahati had opened correction or application rectification window from October 28 to November 10, 2025.

According GATE schedule released by IIT Guwahati, GATE 2026 exam will be held for 30 papers on February 07, 08, 14, and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 result will be declared on March 19, 2026.

GATE 2026 Paper Schedule

As per the latest update on GATE exam, IIT Guwahati published detailed Paper Schedule.

The GATE 2026 schedule indicates the GATE entrance test will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm whereas the second shift will be from 12:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

GATE 2026 Mock Test

To help students understand GATE exam pattern and syllabus, IIT Guwahati has also made available on the official website line to GATE Mock Test.

Candidates should note that GATE 2026 Mock Test available on the official portal is subjectwise.

"Candidates are required to click on the name of the test paper or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window", IIT Guwahati said.

"The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2026 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2026 computer-based test", it added.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Insdian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic