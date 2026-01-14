US Withdraws from UN Agencies, India Can Step in

US President Donald Trump has ordered US withdrawal from 66 international organizations, including 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN bodies, targeting climate, human rights, and gender equality institutions. The administration characterizes these organizations as serving globalist agendas contrary to the American interests. However, this mundane decision leaves the field open for the countries like India to revitalise and reform the United Nations, and push the Global South leading the international body.

US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from 66 international organisations, calling them "anti-American" and contrary to US interests. Trump directed all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to withdraw from 66 of the UN-led organisations "as soon as possible," ceasing both participation and funding to the extent permitted by law.

The withdrawal affects organisations spanning climate action, human rights, gender equality, and international development. Among the most significant withdrawals is the US exit from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the underlying treaty for the Paris climate agreement. The list also includes the International Solar Alliance, a collaborative initiative between India and France on climate change with over 100 signatory countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterised the targeted institutions as "redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity." Rubio stated that what began as a framework for international cooperation has "morphed into a sprawling architecture of global governance, often dominated by progressive ideology."

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz emphasised that the US will no longer fund organisations that "do not serve, or in many cases work counter to, American interests."

Rubio emphasised that "the days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over," signalling the administration's broader shift away from multilateral engagement. The State Department confirmed that additional reviews of international organizational participation remain ongoing.

The UN said on Thursday (January 8) that its work will continue despite the US announcement on Wednesday (January 7) .

“Our work will continue,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the UN headquarters in New York. “The secretary-general respects the sovereignty of each of the members of this organization, and he also strongly believes that the challenges that we face today can only be solved through international cooperation. That’s been his view since he started on day one. It continues to be his view.”

Opportunity for India

At a practical level this offers a golden opportunity to India and other like-minded countries to draw-up a programme for reorganising and revitalising the UN, as per the aspirations of these countries, which so far have been a vocal critic of the P-5.In this mammoth campaign India’s role in establishing the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) to promote self-determination for developing nations, can become its badge of honour.

Additionally, what goes in favour of India to lead this campaign is its diplomatic and multilateral during the past 10 years. During this period, India acted as a mediator between North and South on climate change, trade, and security issues. It could very deservedly project itself as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (friend of the world), advocating inclusivity in global governance.

During its G20 Presidency (2023), India ensured the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent member, a landmark move for Southern representation. India’s active participation in BRICS, Quad, and the Voice of Global South Summit reflects its commitment to global governance reform and strategic balance. India has persistently demanded reforms in global institutions like the UNSC, World Bank, and IMF to reflect the voices of developing countries.

India is leading sustainable development efforts among developing nations. The Mission LiFE and the ISA and the National Green Hydrogen Mission reflect India’s sustainable development leadership. As the 3rd-largest producer of wind and solar energy, India is supporting climate justice for vulnerable nations.

India is a global leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Platforms like Aadhaar and UPI have inspired over 12 countries to adopt similar systems, enhancing digital equity and inclusion in the Global South.

India has emerged as a first responder in global crises through humanitarian missions such as Operation Dost (Turkey), Operation Karuna (Myanmar), and Operation Kaveri (Sudan), reinforcing its role as a key development partner. India has extended Lines of Credit (LOCs) worth USD 12 billion to 42 African countries as part of its development finance initiatives.

Global South in the Current World Order

UN Security Council (UNSC) still reflects post-World War II power structures. India, the world's most populous country and a major economy, still lacks a permanent seat in the UNSC despite decades of advocacy. The undermining of the UN system by major powers (like the US) has left smaller countries with no neutral forum to address regional conflicts or economic grievances.

Global South countries are increasingly pressured to pick sides in US-China or US-Russia rivalries. This undermines strategic autonomy and distracts from development goals. The Global South is also wary of the West for its selective human rights advocacy, acting on Ukraine while ignoring Gaza, and Global South countries often face external interference in internal matters.

Promoting South-South Cooperation

The South-South Cooperation (SSC) can helps address gaps in finance, technology, and capacity-building that North-South aid often could not cover. Initiatives like the India-UN Development Partnership Fund have extended demand-driven assistance to Pacific Island nations and Africa, offering flexible and context-specific support.

Unlike one-size-fits-all models, SSC aligns well with the 2030 Agenda by providing context-specific and sustainable solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SSC can also work in conjunction with developed nations through triangular cooperation, where Northern partners support Southern-led initiatives. This would create synergy rather than competition, as seen in FAO-led agricultural projects supported by China and implemented in Latin America.

The SSC has played a key role during global emergencies. India’s vaccine diplomacy during Covid-19 is an example of solidarity-driven responses that complemented (or filled the void left by) North-South efforts. By enabling flexible, peer-driven solutions, SSC helps countries confront overlapping crises such as climate change, pandemics, and debt distress.

The Challenges

Growing South-South trade and investments (China-Africa, India-ASEAN) will shift global economic gravity, contesting the centrality of the North.

Many Global South countries have raised concerns about the West’s use of aid as a tool of influence, with strings attached related to governance or policy reform. SSC presents a counter-model that is non-conditional and sovereignty-respecting.

Nearly 60% of high-tech exports from developing countries are traded within the Global South, indicating growing intra-South economic interdependence beyond traditional North-South flows. The rise of Southern powers like India in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA) challenges the notion that development leadership and solutions must come from the Global North.

Thus, a stronger and united Global South, with a credible leadership, and equitable participation in global governance can fill the void created by the US withdrawal from UN organisations. Guided by the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“One Earth, One Family, One Future”), India can amplify Southern priorities with inclusivity and balance. Its leadership can help transform the Global South from a passive voice into an active player shaping a new world order.

(The writer, Asad Mirza, is a New Delhi-based senior commentator on national, international, defence and strategic affairs, environmental issues, an interfaith practitioner, and a media consultant.)

