JEE Main 2026: No exam for West Bengal students on January 23

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said the students of West Bengal appearing in JEE Main 2026 on January 23, 2026 will be allotted different slots.

The NTA has announced to hold JEE Main Session 1 from January 21 to 29, 2026. The agency, however, said the JEE Main 2026 to be held in West Bengal on January 23, 2026 has been rescheduled.

The decision is taken following the requests made by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

The two had requested the NTA to reschedule the JEE MAIN exam held on January 23 because it coincided with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary and Saraswati Puja, a major cultural and religious festival in the state.

JEE Main 2026 Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the applicants on its official website.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip.

Go to the official website: "jeemain.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Advance City Intimation for JEE(Main) 2026 Session-1" under "Candidate Activity" on the home page.

Log in using Application ID and password.

Click on the appropriate link to download the Exam City Intimation Slip.

Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

Candidates should note that Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City is not admit card. The JEE Main exam city list is published so that candidates are ready for the exam beforehand.

The NTA said JEE Main January 2026 Admit Card will be published on the official website soon. Though the NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the admit card, it will release it in the next few days.

The NTA further said that the e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website "jeemain.nta.nic.in", subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

