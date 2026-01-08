JEE Main 2026 Session 1 schedule shortens by one day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shortened the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 (JEE Main January 2026) schedule by one day, as per the latest notification

As per the original schedule released by the NTA, JEE Main Session 1 was supposed to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

However, as per the latest update released as part of the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City notification, the JEE Main Session 1 will end on January 29, instead of January 30, 2026.

“The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A and 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will be held on January 29, 2026”, the NTA said.

The NTA said this while releasing the JEE Main 2026 Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the applicants.

Candidates should note that Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City is not admit card. The JEE Main exam city list is published so that candidates are ready for the exam beforehand.

Steps to download JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link marked as "Advance City Intimation for JEE(Main) 2026 Session-1" under "Candidate Activity" on the home page.

Log in using Application ID and password.

Click on the appropriate link to download the Exam City Intimation Slip.

Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Date

The NTA said JEE Main January 2026 Admit Card will be published on the official website soon. Though the NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the admit card, it will release it in the next few days.

The NTA further said that the e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website "jeemain.nta.nic.in", subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

