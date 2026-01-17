Maharashtra TET Nov 2025 Result Declared: Where and How to Check

MAHA TET November 2025 Result: The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, has released on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in, the result and score card of the candidates who appeared for the MAHA TET 2025.
The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination had conducted the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHA TET exam on Sunday November 23, 2025.
The Mahrashtra TET was held at various exam centres spread across the state.
Before declaring the Maha TET result, the Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad had relesed the subject wise final anwer key on Janaury 14, 2026.
The Commissioner had published on December 19, 2025 the Provisional Answer Key of the important Teacher Eligibility Test.
The Commissioner while releasing the provisinal answer key had asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, till December 27, 2025.
After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the TET Final Answer Keys were released on January 14, 2026, and the TET result on Saturday January 16, 2026.
Any graduate who is serving or aspiring to become a teacher can appear in Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or Maha TET exam. As per the Supreme Court order, clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test is compulsory for every teacher appointed in a school.
As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.
Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic