Maharashtra TET Nov 2025 Result Declared: Where and How to Check

MAHA TET November 2025 Result: The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, has released on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in, the result and score card of the candidates who appeared for the MAHA TET 2025.

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination had conducted the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHA TET exam on Sunday November 23, 2025.

The Mahrashtra TET was held at various exam centres spread across the state.

MAHA TET Answer Key

Before declaring the Maha TET result, the Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad had relesed the subject wise final anwer key on Janaury 14, 2026.

The Commissioner had published on December 19, 2025 the Provisional Answer Key of the important Teacher Eligibility Test.

The Commissioner while releasing the provisinal answer key had asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, till December 27, 2025.

After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the TET Final Answer Keys were released on January 14, 2026, and the TET result on Saturday January 16, 2026.

Steps to check MAHA TET 2025 Result

Go to official website: " mahatet.in "

" Click on the link marked as "MAHA TET November 2025 Result"

Enter roll no or application number

Enter DOB if asked.

Click on Submit button to check your result and score card

MAHA TET 2025 Important Dates

"MAHA TET 2025 Online Registration": From September 15 to October 03, 2025

"MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card Download Date": November 10, 2025

MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1: November 23, 2025 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2025 Paper 2: November 23, 2025 from 02:00 am to 04:30 pm.

Maha TET Provisional Answer Key release date: December 19, 2025

Maha TET Final Answer Key release date: January 14, 2026

Maharashtra TET Result Date: Saturday January 16, 2026

About Maharashtra TET Exam

Any graduate who is serving or aspiring to become a teacher can appear in Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or Maha TET exam. As per the Supreme Court order, clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test is compulsory for every teacher appointed in a school.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

