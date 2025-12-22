Maha TET 2025 Answer Key: Deadline to Raise Objections Dec 27

The Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination has released on its website mahatet.in the interim Answer Keys of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET 2025)

Maharashtra TET 2025 Answer Key: The Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination has released on its website mahatet.in the interim Answer Keys of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET 2025).

While releasing the Maha TET 2025 Provisional Answer Key, the Commissioner asked candidates to raise objections, if any, till December 27, 2025.

Maharashtra State Council of Examination had conducted Maha TET 2025 on Sunday November 23, 2025.

The Maharashtra TET 2025 was held at 1,426 exam centre in 37 districts of the state.

As per the data released by the Commissioner, a total of 4,75,669 candidates from all across the state appeared in the teacher eligibility test. Of them 2,03,334 teachers appeared in TET Paper 1 and 2,72,335 appeared in TET Paper 2.

Maha TET Answer Key

The Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination released the Maha TET 2025 Provisional Answer Key on December 19, 2025.

The Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination fixed the last date to raise objections as December 27, 2025.

"Objections raised after December 27 will not be considered", the Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination said.

After reviewing the objections raised by the candidates, the Commissioner will publish the Maha TET Final Answer Key. The education department has not fixed the exact date and time to release the TET Final Answer Key. It will however release it any time after December 27, 2025.

The Maha TET 2025 result will be published based on the final answer key.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic