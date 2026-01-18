Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam: A Scholar, Thinker and Reformer

Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) possessed a deeply compassionate heart and a vigilant mind for the welfare of the Muslim Ummah

Educational Journey and Global Recognition

Born in a small village, yet rising to global prominence, the distinguished personality Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, 13th January 2026. He was a man of profound global vision and elevated intellectual stature, known equally for his sincerity and depth of thought.

Dr Manzoor Alam was born on 9th October 1945 in Ranipur, a small village in the Madhubani district of Bihar, located near Nazra and Basaitha. This writer also has maternal roots in this very village. His father’s name was Abdul Jaleel. Among his three brothers, he was the last born.

He received his secondary education from Basaitha High School and moved to Aligarh Muslim University for higher studies. It was here that his intellectual and academic journey took a decisive new turn. From that point onward, there was no looking back.

No looking back means that he continued to advance steadily toward greater intellectual heights, crossing one milestone after another in the realms of knowledge and thought. His scholarly competence and expansive intellectual vision earned him international recognition. Yet, despite attaining such an exalted status, his bond with his village and native soil remained unbroken. He stayed deeply connected to the land with which he shared an ancestral relationship.

Educational Service and Umar Farooq Academy

Around 1990s, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) established an educational institution named Umar Farooq Academy in his ancestral village of Ranipur. Although the institution did not achieve remarkable expansion, it is by no means insignificant that it continues to exist and serve its purpose to this day within its limited capacity. One possible reason for its modest growth may have been that Dr. Alam was simultaneously engaged in numerous large-scale academic, intellectual and social initiatives at broader levels, leaving him with limited time to devote personally to the Academy.

The writer still vividly recalls a childhood memory associated with Umar Farooq Academy: a programme organized under Dr. Alam’s leadership, where, for the first time, I saw and heard Qazi Mujahidul Islam Qasmi delivering a speech. Along with him, several other distinguished and respected personalities were present at the stage. All of them had come to this small village institution at the invitation of Dr. Alam himself.

Academic and Professional Services in Saudi Arabia

After completing his education at Aligarh Muslim University, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) moved to Saudi Arabia.

While relocating to Saudi Arabia in itself was not unusual, serving as an Advisor at the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, rising to the position of Associate Professor, Department of Islamic Economics, University of Imam Mohammad-bin-Saud, Riyadh, and holding the highly significant and sensitive post of Chief Coordinator for the Translation of Meaning of the Holy Quran in different languages of the world at King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex, Madinah Munawwarah were by no means ordinary achievements.

These accomplishments, following the grace of Allah, were the practical outcome of his exceptional intellectual ability and advanced education. They established him as a respected, credible and trusted figure at the international level.

Concern for the Ummah and Return to India

Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) possessed a deeply compassionate heart and a vigilant mind for the welfare of the Muslim Ummah. He keenly felt the hardships and suffering of India’s minority communities, particularly Muslims. Consequently, despite holding prestigious and influential positions in Saudi Arabia, he made the conscious decision to return to India.

From within India, he began earnest and practical efforts to address these challenges. As a result of his sincere initiatives, numerous Madrasas and Masjids across India received financial support, and under his leadership several institutions dedicated to the welfare of the community were established. One of the most significant and enduring outcomes of his efforts was the establishment of the Institute of Objective Studies in 1986, which emerged as an influential intellectual and research-based think tank.

Services of the Institute of Objective Studies

Following the establishment of the Institute of Objective Studies, Dr. Alam formally embarked on an extensive programme of research and scholarly activity. He held scholars and intellectuals in high esteem, actively drawing upon their academic expertise. Under his patronage, hundreds of research-oriented works were authored and subsequently published by the Institute to a high academic standard.

The Institute undertook the systematic collection of reliable data on a wide range of issues concerning Muslims and other minority communities. In fact, it accomplished many important and much-needed tasks that had not previously been carried out in an organized and institutional manner. To gain a clearer understanding of the vision, objectives, principles and services of this remarkable institution, it is essential to read the following statement available on its official website:

“Institute of Objective Studies (IOS) was established in the year 1986 with a view to promote empirical and conceptual research. Research is carried out on ideologies and problems relevant to Indian polity, society, economy, religion and culture.

Attention has been focused on the problems of Muslims and other minority groups. The studies include the problems of development processes, community relations, social tensions, status of women etc. Within the said period the Institute has established itself as a Centre of research and intellectual activities, which is known for its objectivity in the academic world.

Its achievements and programme have received recognition from the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. The IOS is in Consultative Status (Roster) with ECOSOC of UN.

The Institute has tried to fill the academic vacuum in approaching societal issues faced by Indian people in general and Muslims in particular. It has provided a platform for serious intellectual endeavor in the areas of Social Sciences and Humanities, and became a trendsetter in the fields of conceptual and investigative research on the Qur’anic approach to human problems and the problems of Muslims in India.

Various survey projects, which focus on the problems of Muslims and other weaker sections of Indian society, are fulfilling a long felt need for statistical information and analysis in different areas.”

Association with Qazi Sahib and the Establishment of All India Milli Council

Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) shared a close, warm and deeply respectful relationship with Qazi Mujahidul Islam Qasmi (Rah.). Intensely conscious of the community’s collective pain, Dr. Alam presented to Qazi Sahib a proposal for establishing an organization aimed at addressing these challenges.

The core objective was to bring people together on a single platform, founded on Wahdate Kalimah and shared principles, in order to seek practical solutions to their problems. This very initiative later took organizational shape as the All India Milli Council, which was formally established in May 1992. Following the death of Qazi Sahib, he was elected the secretary general of the council. In an article written on the personality of Qazi Mujahidul Islam Qasmi (Rah.), Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam himself writes:

“I vividly recall that during those circumstances [that is, around the year 1980], when I first presented the outline of a plan to unite the community on the basis of Wahdate Kalimah before the respected Qazi Sahib, near the pulpit of the Prophet’s Masjid in Madinah, he offered, right at the very outset, such thoughtful and practically oriented suggestions that it seemed as though he had long been prepared to infuse life and color into this very framework. In those days, I was traveling across the country, discussing this proposal with various religious and community leaders.

The widespread appreciation the plan received gradually transformed my sense of hope into firm conviction that perhaps this humble effort of mine was beginning to register its weight on the scale of trust and credibility. In this connection, a consultative meeting was held at Surajkund, where Qazi Sahib was specifically requested not only to participate but also to present his proposals in written form before the participants, so that clarity of understanding and direction could be ensured. The Surajkund meeting proved highly successful in achieving its objectives.

By the grace of Allah, in May 1992, the formation of the Milli Council was formally announced at Mumbai’s well-known YMCA Ground. Although Qazi Sahib had reservations about accepting the leadership of the Milli Council due to his overwhelming commitments, he nevertheless, despite his numerous academic and intellectual engagements, devoted himself wholeheartedly and with his finest abilities to shaping and organizing the Milli Council.

This contribution has now become a shining chapter in the history of our collective community struggle.” (Mahnamah Milli Ittehad, Qazi Mujahid-ul-Islam Qasmi Number, May–August 2002)

100 Great Muslim Leaders of the 20th Century, Landmark Scholarly Contribution

Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) was, at his core, a scholar devoted to research and intellectual inquiry. He welcomed the 21st century with a monumental research work authored in English, titled 100 Great Muslim Leaders of the 20th Century. This significant academic contribution was published by the Institute of Objective Studies to the highest scholarly standards and was formally launched at a large-scale event.

The book presents a comprehensive introduction to one hundred influential Muslim personalities from across the world, drawn from diverse fields such as politics, education, religion, social reform and movement-based activism. These figures played a decisive role in shaping the intellectual, social, and political landscape of the Muslim world during the 20th century. The work highlights their contributions to freedom struggles, social reform, intellectual and scholarly discourse, and efforts toward Islamic revival.

Among the selected personalities are renowned and impactful figures such as Begum Hazrat Mahal, Nawab Mohsinul Mulk, Haji Imdadullah Muhajir Makki, Begum Sulaatun Nisa, Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi, Maulana Muhammad Qasim Nanotvi, Jamaluddin Afghani, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, King Abdul Aziz, Sultan Abdul Hamid, Omar al-Mukhtar, Izzuddin al-Qassam, Bediuzzaman Said Nursi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sayyid Qutb and others.

A Multifaceted Personality and Shining Example of Sincerity

Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam (Rah.) earned his doctorate in Economics from Aligarh Muslim University, yet his intellectual vision and mental horizon were never confined to economics alone. He approached the issues of the nation and the Muslim community with deep seriousness and sensitivity.

His intellectual engagement extended across educational, political and reformative domains, in all of which he carried out meaningful and impactful work. As a result, members of the community remember him variously as an economist, an educationist, a reformer, a researcher and the founder of several successful institutions.

However, beyond all these titles and distinctions, his most defining trait was his distance from personal fame and recognition. He was, above all, a profoundly sincere servant of Allah, who rendered countless services to the nation and the community solely for the pleasure of Allah.

These few lines are written simply as a tribute to his memory. For a more detailed study of his life and contributions, his biography “Dr. Manzoor Alam: Empowering the Marginalized” should be read. The renowned senior multilingual journalist, A. U. Asif has authored this book.

May Allah Almighty graciously accept all the services rendered by Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam, grant him complete forgiveness and bestow upon him an exalted place in Jannah. May Allah also grant patience and fortitude to his family and all those he has left behind! Aameen!

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic