Call for end to arbitrary action against Madrasas

Reacting to the landmark judgment delivered by Allahabad High Court on non-affiliated religious Madrasas, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani described the verdict as a clear affirmation of the supremacy of the Constitution of India and its core principles

New Delhi: Reacting to the landmark judgment delivered by Allahabad High Court on non-affiliated religious Madrasas, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani described the verdict as a clear affirmation of the supremacy of the Constitution of India and its core principles.

Maulana Madani said that the judgment stands as a strong rebuke to those governments and authorities that had been portraying the closure of non-affiliated madrasas and maktabs as an achievement. He observed that such actions were not only unconstitutional but ultimately resulted in embarrassment for them.

He stated that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been pursuing legal proceedings before the Allahabad High Court on behalf of thirty madrasas from the Shrawasti district, and that the organisation is also seeking democratic remedies against the actions of the Uttarakhand government.

Maulana Madani said that the verdict has significantly strengthened our ongoing efforts.

Appeal to Madrasas, State Governments

At the same time, he advised madrasa administrators to continue improving their internal management and educational standards so that no excuse is left for any interference.

Maulana Madani noted that the High Court has categorically clarified that the absence of recognition alone cannot be used as a ground to close, seal, or disrupt the functioning of any madrasa.

The Court further held that the Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Madarsa Regulations do not grant the administration any authority to shut down an unrecognised madrasa.

He added that the judgment effectively reaffirms the constitutional principle laid down by the Supreme Court, according to which minority educational institutions that neither seek government aid nor recognition enjoy full protection under Article 30(1) of the Constitution of India.

Maulana Madani urged the Government of Uttar Pradesh and all other state governments to review their policies in light of this judgment and the constitutional principles settled by the Supreme Court, and to immediately refrain from any arbitrary, illegal, or discriminatory action against madrasas.

He reiterated that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will continue its struggle, firmly within the constitutional framework, to protect the educational, religious, and civil rights of minorities.

On this occasion, Maulana Madani also appreciated the patience, perseverance, and legal efforts of the lawyers, as well as the madrasas that pursued justice through the courts, and congratulated them on this important success.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic