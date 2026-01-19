Africa Cup 2025: Senegal defeats Morocco in thrilling final

Senegal Sunday January 18, 2026 defeated host Morocco 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations Final 2025 (AFCON 2025), becoming the new football champion.

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final was marred by walkout by the Senegal football team. The Lions of Teranga walked out of the field upset over the penalty awarded to Morocco. Sadly for the host, it could not convert the controversial penalty into a goal.

The Africa Cup Final then ended in the favour of Senegal National Football team when Midfielder Pape Gueye netted the winner in the 94th minute in Extra Time.

This is the second Africa Cup trophy Senegal has lifted in the recent years. The Lions of Teranga had won the cup last time in 2021.

On the other hand, Morocco had won the Africa Cup last time in 1976. Fresh from winning the FIFA Arab Cup last December, Morocco footballers were in tremendous form and were favourite for this season’s Africa Cup.

The host however lost the title to Senegal. This is Morocco’s second defeat in Africa Cup Final. It had last played the Africa Cup Final in 2004 but was unseccesful.

The Africa Cup of Nations is held every two years. The last tournament held in 2023 was won by Ivory Coast . The 2023 AFCON Champion was defeated by Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup Quarter Finals.

