Himachal student (19) dies after ragging, sex assault in Dharamshala Govt College

In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old student died due to ragging, sexual attack, harassment and torture at Government Degree College Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old student died due to ragging, sexual attack, harassment and torture at Government Degree College Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

Police has filed a case against three female students and a professor following the complaint lodged by the girl-student’s father.

The teenager died on December 26. A case was registered on Thursday January 01, 2026 based on her father's complaint.

In his complaint, the father said his daughter was physically assaulted and intimidated by three students - Harshita, Aakriti, and Komolika, on September 18.

The Professor, who has also been charged in the case, has been identified as Ashok Kumar. The second year student of the college, in a video message recorded on mobile phone, spoke about how the professor touched her inappropriately and several other instances of mental and sexual harassment.

"Because of the constant bullying by the girl students and the professor, her health declined. She was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana she lost her life on December 26", her father said.

Her father said that he could not inform the police earlier because of his daughter's shock and illness.

In a video from the time she was being treated, the teenager can be seen lying on a hospital bed, looking very unwell and dazed.

The three students have been charged with ragging under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, a police officer said.

