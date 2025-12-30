Meet Imran Baig's daughter, Aviva, who is engaged to Priyanka Gandhi's son

Senior Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra Monday December 29, 2025 announced his engagement with Aviva Baig, sparking a sudden interest in the Delhi based charming girl

[Image posted by Aviva Baig on Instagram]

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig are dating each other since last seven years. Also, the Vadra and Baig families both are known to each other for a long time.

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra’s son, proposed to Aviva, and she said YES.

Media reports citing close family sources claimed that plans are underway for a lavish “engagement ceremony” in Ranthambore, Rajasthan early January 2026.

Who is Aviva Baig?

25-year-old Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based Photographer and Entrepreneur. She has graduated in Journalism and Communication from OP Jindal Global University. She had completed her schooling in Humanities from Modern School, Delhi.

Aviva is the Co-Founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that works with agencies, brands, and clients across India. Her photography largely focuses on documenting everyday life, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Aviva has showcased her work at several notable platforms in the last five years. Her exhibitions include You Cannot Miss This with Method Gallery in 2023, participation in the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme in 2023, The Illusory World at The Quorum Club in 2019, and India Design ID with K2 India in 2018. Apart from her creative pursuits, she is also a former national-level football player, according to her website.

Who are Aviva Baig’s parents?

Aviva is the daughter of Imran Beg, a Delhi-based businessman who maintains a low public profile.

Aviva Beg’s mother Nandita Baig, who goes by her full name Nandita Kathpalia Baig, is a well-known interior designer.

She is described as a longtime close friend of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and has worked on projects including the interior design of the recently inaugurated Congress headquarters Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

At Linkedin, Nandita introduces herself as Co-Founder and Executive Director of Youthreach and Consultant - Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust and Nicobar Design Pvt Ltd.

Inter-faith couples

Looking from the family backgrounds, it appears that Raihan and Aviva too will be an inter-faith couple like their parents. Priyanka Gandhi's father, former Indian Prime Ministr, Rajiv Gandhi, was a Hindu, her mother Sonia Gandhi and husband Robert Vadra are Christians.

Aviva's father Imran Baig is a Muslim whereas her mother, Nandita Kathpalia, appears to be coming from a Hindu family background, but at present follows Islam.

Interestingly, the names Aviva and Raihan too have interesting multi-faith characteristics.

Raihan is a popular name among Muslims, primarily of Arabic origin, meaning "fragrant herb," "sweet basil," or "pleasant smell," often linked to the beautiful plants in paradise and used in Muslim cultures.

Aviva is a beautiful Hebrew name for girls meaning "spring," "springtime," or "dewy/fresh," symbolizing renewal, vitality, and new beginnings, related to the Hebrew word "aviv". It's a vibrant, energetic name, often associated with Jewish culture.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

