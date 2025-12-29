SPL 2025/26: Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr only FC to win 10 opening matches

Saudi Football Club Al-Nassr, led by Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, created another record Saturday, becoming the only club in the history of Saudi Pro League (SPL) to win all opening 10 matches

[Cristiano Ronaldo with The Best Player in The Middle East Award. (R) Ronaldo and Joao Felix are top goal scorers in the SPL 2025 Season]

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Okhdood Saturday 3-0 in the 10th Group Match of this Saudi Pro League Season which is sponsored by Roshn Saudi League or RSL.

No club has previously won all 10 matches in a row in the history of Saudi Pro League. But, Cristiano Ronaldo made this happen for Al Nassr, the club he joined in December 2022 soon after the Qatar World Cup .

As per the final standings released by the Roshn Saudi League after SPL MW11, Al-Nassr is top in the table with 30 points and registering 10 consecutive victories.

Al Hilal is on the second spot with 26 points (8 W and 2 D) and Al Tawwoun is at the 3rd position with 25 pints (8 W, 1 L and 1 D) in the SPL Table.

Defending SPL Champion Al Ittihad, which is led by French Star Footballer Karim Benzema this season, is struggling at the 6th position with 17 points (5 W, 2 D, 3 L).

Ronaldo, Joao Felix Top Goal Scorers

The history making Al Nassr vs. Al Akhdoud SPL Group Match Saturday saw another record when Cristiano Ronaldo matched the goal tally of his team mate Joao Felix.

Al Nassr defeated Al Akhdoud with the score showing 3-0. Two of the three goals Al-Nassr scored against Al Okhdood were hit by Ronaldo or CR7 as his fans would love to call him. The 3rd is scored by Joao Felix.

Joao Felix is consistently scoring goals for AL Nassr this season and has been top goal scorer till MW10. But, after the Matchweek 11 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo and Felix both have scored a total of 12 goals this SPL season and are Joint Top Goal Scorer.

The duo also matched the record for most goals scored in the opening 10 league matches, previously held by Omar Al Somah (2014–15 and 2016–17) and Gelmin Rivas (2015–16).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, the highest goal scorer in international football, has also been crowned the Best Player in the Middle East for the 3rd year in a row.

SPL 2025-26: Landmark Moments

The Round 11 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League produced 9 matches, 22 goals and a series of landmark moments, underlining the league’s growing competitiveness and attacking depth.

Besides Al-Nassr record making performance, the SPL Round 11featured one goalless draw between Al Fayha and Al Hazem, and a 1-1 stalemate between Al Qadsiah and Damac, while the remaining fixtures delivered decisive results across the table.

Round 11 also marked a managerial milestone, as Brendan Rodgers made his Saudi Pro League debut with Al Qadsiah, becoming the first Northern Irish coach to manage in the competition. His side were held to a draw by Damac, who continue their winless run with six draws from 10 matches this season.

Individually, Al Khaleej midfielder Konstantinos Fortounis stood out by registering his 10th assist of the campaign, becoming only the second player to reach double figures in assists within the first 10 rounds, after Al Ittihad’s Moussa Diaby last season.

Al Taawoun maintained their strong away form with a 2-0 win over Al Kholood, recording five consecutive away victories for the first time in their Saudi Pro League history.

From the stands, the match between Al Nassr and Al Okhdood drew the highest attendance of the round, with 19,472 fans at Al Awwal Park. The clash between Al Ittihad and Al Shabab followed with 15,871 spectators, while Al Hilal’s win over Al Khaleej attracted 13,300 supporters.

(Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Saudi Gazette.)

