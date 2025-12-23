10 Muslims win 2025 Maharashtra Civic Body President Polls

As many as 10 Muslims have won the 2025 Municipal Council President elections in different parts of Maharashtra results of which were declared on Monday

[Gemini AI image for representation.]

Mumbai: As many as 10 Muslims have won the 2025 Municipal Council President elections in different parts of Maharashtra results of which were declared on Monday.

According to the final results of the 2025 Maharashtra local body elections (Nagar Parishads or Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayat or Municipal Panchayat), the Mahayuti alliance comprising of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) swept the polls winning 207 of the 288 local bodies.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) could win just 44 local bodies.

But what surprised the pollsters is the victory of as many as 10 Muslims in the Municipal Council President elections.

The Presidents of the local bodies were elected in Maharashtra by direct voting unlike the earlier practice where councilors were electing the Municipal Council Presidents.

Muslims in Maharashtra Local Bodies

As per the final election results announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, 03 of the 10 Muslims who won the president elections in the state are from Aurangabad district.

Of them, Aamir Patel of Congress won the Municipal Council President elections from Khuldabad. Khuldabad is the City where Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is buried, and his tomb is located.

In Sillod, Samir Abdus Sattar, son of local MLA and former minister Abdus Sattar, won the president election as Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate.

Shaikh Farheen Javed Seth of the Congress won the Municipal Council President election from Kannad.

As per the Bhokardan Municipal Council Election Result 2025, Samreen Mirza defeated former Union Minister Rao Saheb Danve in a high profile poll.

Other Muslims, who won the 2025 elections, are Aasif Khan (Pathri in Prabhani district), Mehreen Bilal Chaush (Majalgaon in Beed district), Dr Aafrin (Balapur in Akola district) and Shaikh Parveen (Ausa in Osmanabad district).

Likewise, Farida Bano Punjabi of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won the Municipal Council President election from Karanja Lad in Washim district. Along with Farida Bano, 17 AIMIM candidates have also won as councilors in Karanja Lad.

Overall the AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi has won 87 seats including 1 post of council president in Karanja. The AIMIM has won 13 seats in Buldhana, 11 seats in Akola, 17 seats in Karanja, 07 seats each in Yewatmal and Amravati, 02 seats each in Kamti, Nanded, Beed and Udgir, and 04 seats in Jalgaon.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic