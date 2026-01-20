18th AD Quran calligraphed in India on display at Makkah Museum

The Museum of The Holy Quran in the Hira Cultural District of Makkah is showcasing a rare 18th century Quran calligraphed in India exemplifying Muslim devotion to the Holy Quran

This museum-grade Quran, written on roll paper, was completed in India during the 12th century AH (the 18th century AD), Saudi Press Agency reported.

Featuring Naskh and Thuluth scripts, the manuscript displays artistic skill and precision. Its diverse orientations and unconventional styles showcase creativity in Quranic production.

Measuring approximately five meters in length and seven centimeters in width, the scroll is unique in shape and size, reflecting the ingenuity of Quranic craftsmen in maximizing narrow spaces for clarity and aesthetic appeal.

Part of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) collection, which houses a rich assortment of rare Islamic artifacts, this manuscript's display at the Holy Quran Museum is part of a cultural partnership with KFCRIS.

This initiative is aimed at enriching visitors' intellectual experience and providing access to unique examples of Islamic heritage.

