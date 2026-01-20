Trump reveals why he wants to invade Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump has just revealed why he wants to invade and take control of Greenland despite all oppositions

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has just revealed why he wants to invade and take control of Greenland despite opposition.

In a letter written to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and accessed by Bloomberg, Donald Trump linked his denial of the Nobel Peace Prize to attack Greenland and take control of the island.

According to Nick Schifrin of PBS, the letter has also been forwarded to European ambassadors posted in Washington DC.

The Nobel Foundation, which manages the overall Nobel Prize assets, has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. But the five-member Nobel Committee, which decides the annual peace award, is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado. The decision had sparked a huge controversy as Machado was considered a U.S. puppet .

Machado added to the controversy after she handed over the Nobel Prize she was awarded to Trump who had publicly said he deserved the award for his “peace efforts”.

Machado gave away her Nobel Prize to Trump despite the Nobel Award Committee asserting that the award is not transferrable after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was abducted following a joint operation by the American military.

Trump’s Letter Norwegian PM

Now Trump said his decision to take control of Greenland is because he was denied the Nobel Peace Prize he deserved.

“…considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump said in his letter written to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Store on his part rejected Trump’s remarks saying the award is decided by the Nobel Award Committee, and not by the government.

Trump’s linking of Nobel Prize to his decision to take control of Greenland also seems unrelated as he had expressed his desire to invade the largest island in the world soon after taking over as the U.S. President.

At that time, he had said Russia or China could take control of Greenland - a move which will be threat to the U.S. Security.

Outrage, Opposition

Trump’s repeated threat to annex Greenland has sparked a huge outrage and opposition from his NATO and EU allies.

Warning Trump, Council of Europe Chief Alain Berset said any move to annex Greenland would undermine the post-World War II international legal order and challenge the principle of state sovereignty.

In an opinion piece published by The New York Times on Monday, Berset wrote that Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, combined with extensive Greenlandic self-government, is “settled law.” He noted that the US already maintains military facilities at Pituffik Space Base and that existing agreements would allow cooperation to be expanded “without any transfer of territory.”

The EU is also considering new tariffs on US imports or restricting the access of American companies to the bloc’s market in response to Trump’s threat to annex Greenland, the Financial Times said in a report.

Meanwhile, Russia is closely watching Trump’s move on Greenland which if advances forward could result in the fall of NATO – one of the reasons why the Kremlin is fighting with Ukraine.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic