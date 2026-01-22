Ramadan Countdown 2026 Begins

Ramadan 2026/1447 AH: Over 2 billion Muslims comprising more than 25% of the world's total population are gearing up once again for Ramadan - the Holy Month of fasting likely to start on Februray 18, 2026 based on sighting of the New Moon.

One of the Pillars of Islam

There are five pillars of Islam, and Ramadan is one of them.

The 9th Month in the Islamic Calendar, Ramadan is regarded as one of the holiest for Muslims around the world. It is the month when Holy Quran, Kalamullah - Word of Allah, The Almighty, was revealed to Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him).

The day-long fasting during the month of Ramadan is mandatory on every Muslim if s/he is adult and attained puberty. Accordingly, Muslim men and women around the world refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.

Out of the love and affection for Islam, Muslim children too join their parents to observe Ramadan fast.

The Holy Month of Fasting (sawm), prayers, charity, reflection and introspection, Ramadan, ends with Eid al Fitr – the Day of Reward, Festivities and Celebrations.

Ramadan 2026 Start Date

The Islamic Calendar is lunar based and hence a month in the Islamic Calendar begins with sighting of the New Moon on 29th of the ongoing month. The new month begins if the new moon is sighted on the 29th day. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the current month and the new month begins a day later.

Accordingly, Muslims based on their geographical locations will sight the New Moon of the Month of Ramadan 2026 or Ramadan 1447 AH on 29th of Shaban 1447H.

The month of Shaban 1447 AH began in the Middle East on January 20, 2026. Hence, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, Morocco and other Arab States will sight the Ramadan Moon on 29th Shaban 1447 AH, corresponding to Tuesday February 17, 2026.

Ramadan 2026 will start on Wednesday February 18, 2026 if the New Moon is sighted on February 17, 2026. It will however commence from Thursday February 19, 2026, if the new moon is not sighted on 29th of Shaban, according to Ummul Qura Calendar.

Ramadan 2026 Start Date in India, Pakistan

Ramadan 2026 is likely to begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries either on February 19 or 20, 2026 based on the sighting of the Ramadan Moon.

The start of Ramadan in America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, South Africa, France, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Nigeria, Sudan and other countries will also be decided by moon sighting committees and religious authorities in these countries.

The likely date to start fasting of Ramadan in these countries will be either February 18 or 19, 2026 based on the sighting of the New Moon.

Some countries in the Western World rely on sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia and start fasting along with their Muslim brothers and sisters in the Arab World.

Ramadan Work Hours

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and other Muslim states have already announced reduced working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The authorities in these countries have also re-scheduled school and college timings for the Holy Month.

While some jobs necessitate longer hours, most employees in the private sector enjoy a two-hour reduction in their workday. Government offices often close early, with working hours for public sector employees reduced to six instead of the usual eight hours.

Special arrangements are also made for five daily prayers, Taraweeh (Special Night Prayers offered during Ramadan) and also for Iftar meals that mark the end of daily fast.

Muslims also greet each other with Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Karim messages as the Holy Month approaches. In the digital era, video clips, memes and graphics to fit the occasion flood different social media platforms.

Eid al Fitr 2026

Ramadan, the Month of Holy Quran, will end with Eid al Fitr likely to be celebrated either on March 19 or 20, 2026 based on the sighting of the Eid 2026 Moon. Officials will announced Eid 2026 Holiday once Ramadan Moon is sighted and the Holy Month of Fasting begins.

If Ramadan begins on February 18, 2026 and Eid al Fitr moon is sighted on March 18, 2026 then those living in Saudi Arabia are likely to have a long holiday from March 19 to 24, 2026.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be marked on the same date in UAE and other Arab countries, with a similar number of public holidays.

Extended Public Holidays are also announced for Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, and South Africa one day off is given to those working in government and private sectors.

It should be once again noted that the final and confirmed dates of Ramadan 2026 and Eid al Fitr will be announced only on 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.

