Bank unions adamant on January 27 strike

New Delhi: Banking services across India are likely to face major disruptions as bank unions are adamant on their nationwide strike on Tuesday January 27, 2026.

Closure of banks on January 27 means no transactions for consecutive 04 days – from January 24 to 27, 2026, with January 24 being 4th Saturday, January 25 weekly off and January 26 being National holiday due to the Republic Day.

The bank unions have announced shutdown on to press for their long pending demands.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in a statement said that the strike has been announced as the meeting between the IBA and 8 other unions with the representatives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Ministry of Finance failed to arrive at any result.

“There was no positive outcome out of the conciliation proceedings despite detailed discussions during the meeting. Hence it has been decided to go ahead with the strike on Jan. 27”, the UFBU said.

Accordingly, most of the public sector banks have informed their customers about the disruption in banking services if the strike goes ahead.

Key Demand

Among other demands, the bank unions are asking for five-day work hours like RBI, LIC, GIC, Stock Exchange and other institutions. Currently, bank employees get the second and fourth Saturdays off each month, apart from Sundays.

The decision to declare all Saturdays as holidays was agreed between the Indian Banks' Association and UFBU during the wage revision settlement in March 2024.

"It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand. There would be no loss of man-hours as we have agreed to work an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday," UFBU had said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the co-operative banks have also announced to join the nationwide strike called by the UFBU, IBA and other unions.

The strike will involve around eight lakh employees and officers from public sector, private, foreign, regional rural, and cooperative banks across India.

