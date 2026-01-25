Novak Djokovic first to win 400 matches at Grand Slams

Serbian star tennis player, Novak Djokovic, Saturday became the first player in the world to secure 400 wins at Grand Slams

In bid for a standalone 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic on Saturday advanced to the 4th round of the Australian Open 2026 beating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6(4).

Djokovic's victory against Botic Saturday was also his 102nd at Melbourne, matching six-time Australian Open Champion Roger Federer's record. Roger, who returned to the Australian Open this week for the first time since 2020, has won a total of 369 matches and is a distant second in the list of "Most Men's Grand Slam Match Wins" chart.

"I feel really good. It's been a great start," the 10-times Melbourne Park champion declared.

"Things can change and I'm not getting ahead of myself, because last year I learned a lesson, I got too excited too early in some of the Slams, playing well and getting to the quarter-finals and semi-finals and then getting injured.

Another highlight of the match

Interestingly, Djokovic avoided a certain disqualification from the Australian Open 2026 during the history making match against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

During his straight-set Australian Open win Saturday, Djokovic smacked a ball away from the court and risked a further ignominious default. The 38-year-old was lucky the fizzing forehand narrowly missed a ball girl who ducked out of the way as she crouched at the net post.

An inch more and Djokovic would have been disqualified from the tournament. He later apologized.

"I apologised for that. That was not necessary and in the heat of the moment. I was lucky there and I'm sorry for causing any distress to the ball kid or anybody," said Djokovic.

Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open 2020 after accidentally hitting a line judge in the neck with a ball.

