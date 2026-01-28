Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash: What We Know So Far

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash Tuesday January 28, 2026

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash Tuesday January 28, 2026.

Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Ajit Dada, was travelling in his private jet, Learjet 45, when the crash took place near his home town Baramati. The tragic accident is reported to have occurred around 08:45 am Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar's Plane

A similar business jet, which belonged to VSR Ventures, had earlier met with an accident in 2023.

Along with Ajit Pawar, 04 others onboard, including the pilot, have also died. The aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed, plane tracker, Flightradar24, said.

The plane reportedly lost control and crashed while landing at Baramati Airport. The aircraft caught fire after the crash.

The aircraft, Bombardier Learjet 45XR, was registered as VT-SSK and was built in 2010. It received its Indian registration on June 2nd 2021. It had previously been owned and operated by a number of US operators.

The Learjet 45 is a mid-sized business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace. More than 640 aircraft were reportedly built between 1995 and 2012.

Five passengers were onboard

A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that there were five passengers onboard, including Ajit Pawar, his PSO and attendant, and two crew members - Pilots Sumit Kapur and Sambhavi Pathak. Captain Shambhavi Pathak was flying the plane, accrding to the reports.

Ajit Pawar left Mumbai around 08:00 am and was scheduled to address four election rallies in Baramati ahead of local body polls.

Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar. Sunetra Pawar is daughter of Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, former Maharashtra minister.

His uncle and mentor, NCP Chief and former minister Sharad Pawar, has reached Baramati. Soon after reaching the City, Pawar rushed to the hospital where Ajit Pawar’s dead body was taken after the crash.

Ajit Pawar Political Career

Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959 in a family having a strong political background. He was the nephew of Maratha stalwart Sharad Pawar.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency but vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar, who then became Defence Minister in Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao's government.

Later, Ajit Pawar was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly seat. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently retained it for five consecutive terms. Ajit Pawar served as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a record 8 times.

Party workers and fellow MLAs from the NCP and opposition parties said Ajit Pawar was very co-operative and would always like to help people who approached him for small and big tasks.

"He would never say NO to work which he was capable of doing. He was straightforward, and would never shy away from telling this could not be done", Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail said while mourning the death of the NCP leader.

One of the most known faces of secular politics in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, however, split his uncle’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) two years ago, and joined hands with the BJP.

The rift between the uncle and nephew reached at such a point that Ajit Pawar fielded his wife against Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is alleged that he was blackmailed to take all these decisions for which he publicly apologised.

Condolences Pour-in

Party colleagues and political leaders cutting across the party-line are condoling the death of Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar’s daughter and MP, Supriya Sule, is seen inconsolably crying. "Everyone's beloved has gone", she said.

“We mourn the death of Ajit Pawar. This is tragic and untimely”, Congress President Malikarjun Kharge said.

"The tragic death of Ajit Pawar is extremely heartbreaking", Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said.

"In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow", he added.

Condoling the death of Ajit Pawar, Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi said, “Deepest condolences to revered Sharad Pawar Ji, Supriya Sule Ji and their entire family, and to the supporters of revered Ajit Pawar Ji.”

While expressing shock over Ajit Pawar's death in the accident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanded probe into the accident.

"I am shocked to see the news of Ajit Pawar’s death... Nobody is secure in this governmen", she said.

"SC monitored proper investigation is required into Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash", she added.

The government of Maharashtra has announced three-day mourning for Ajit Pawar. All schools and colleges stopped regular activities after the sudden death of the state's Deputy Chief Minister.

"There is an atmosphere of sadness in the state. Losing a leader like him is an unprecedented loss. In personal life, he was a good friend. We faced many challenges together. At a time when he was contributing to Maharashtra's development, his untimely demise is a loss. We stand with his family", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, a sea of crowd gathers at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay their final respects to the departed leader. "Ajit Dada amar rahe", the crowd is chanting.

Pawar's last rites and funeral will be held tomorrow i.e. Wednesday January 29, 2026 at 11:00 am at Vidya Pratishthan ground.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic