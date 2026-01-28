KSA won’t permit attack on Iran from its territory: Crown Prince to Masoud Pezeshkian

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman categorically ruled out permission to the U.S. or other foreign forces to use its territory for attack on Iran.

In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian T uesday, Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mohammed bin Salman’s assurance is important as it came amidst the wild speculations that the U.S. and Israeli forces are planning military operation against Iran.

The reports and video footages available online also showed that the U.S. naval ship USS Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in Arabian Sea.

Last week, USS George H.W. Bush departed Virginia for Europe, amid speculation that the supercarrier could be deployed to the Mediterranean and transit the Suez Canal if tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that an additional "armada" of U.S. military vessels is sailing towards Iran to press Iran agree for a nuclear disarmament deal or a possible military operation against the oil-rich country.

Mohammed bin Salman-Masoud Pezeshkian Conversation

At the beginning of the call, the Iranian President outlined the latest developments in Iran and reviewed the efforts of the Iranian government in this regard.

During the telephonic conversation, the Iranian President told the Saudi Crown Prince that US threats against Tehran would only result in instability, according to AFP.

"The threats and psychological operations of the Americans are aimed at disrupting the security of the region and will achieve nothing other than instability for them," Pezeshkian told the Saudi Crown Prince, according to his office.

Pezeshkian told MBS that the "unity and cohesion" of Islamic countries can guarantee "lasting security, stability and peace in the region".

The Iranian President said that Tehran always welcomed any process, within the framework of international law, that prevents war, Iranian media reported.

The Saudi Crown Prince also affirmed Riyadh's support for any efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue.

