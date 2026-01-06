Jamia Nursery Admission 2026-27: Steps, Link to Apply

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is starting the admission process in all schools (Nursery, Prep and Class 1) under its management for the academic year 2026-27 from Tuesday January 07, 2026.

The online admission process for the year 2026-27 in Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (including Primary Section) (Self/Finance) and Mushir Fatma Nursery School will begin from Tuesday January 07, 2026, the Jamia said in the admission notification.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has uploaded combined e-Prospectus of all Jamia Schools for the Academic Session 2026-27 on the website of the Controller of Examinations, JMI: "jmi.ac.in".

Last Date of Application

The last date of application for Nursery, Prep and Class 1 in Mushir Fatma Nursery School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (including Primary Section) (Self/Finance) is January 27, 2026, the JMI school admission notification said.

"Online application forms for Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (including Primary Section) (Self/Finance) and Mushir Fatma Nursery School will be available from 7th January 2026 and the last date for the submission of online application along with an application fee of Rs.500/- is 27th January 2026", the Jamia said.

"The Application Form for admission in these schools can be submitted online on admission.jmi.ac.in", it added.

Steps, Link to Apply

Go to the official website admission.jmi.ac.in

Click on "New User Registration"

Fill and provide all the details that are asked in the application form

Click on the "Submit" button to submit your admission form

An email will be sent to you asking for verification of your email account

Click on the link given therein

This will open another screen asking you to set your login password

JMI Class 11 admission

The Jamia admission notification 2026 further said that admission in Class XI in Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self Finance) and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self/Finance) for Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams, will begin on February 20, 2026.

The last date of admission in Class 11 at the Jamia run institutions is March 20, 2026, parents/students should note.

The JMI notification further said that the Class 9 (Class IX) admission in Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self Finance) will be done from February 5 to March 05, 2026.

Similarly, admission in Class 6 (Class VI) and Class 9 (Class IX) at Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self/Finance) will also be done from February 5 to March 05, 2026.

Admission in Balak Mata Centres

Application forms of Balak Mata Centres of the university will also be available from March 05, 2026, the Jamia said.

"The Application Form (Hard copy) for admission in Balak Mata Centres will be available at Matia Mahal, Qassabpura and Beriwala and shall be submitted at the respective Centres", the Jamia said.

"The last date to submit the application form along with an application fee of Rs. 50/- is April 20, 2026", the university said.

For more details and admission updates, includind downloading e-Prospectus and Application form, parents and students can visit the University Website: "www.jmi.ac.in".

