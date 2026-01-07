Now, UPESSC Asst Professor Exam 2025 Marred by Paper Leak

The menace of PAPER LEAKs continues to create havoc in Uttar Pradesh with the latest one to be affected is the Assistant Professor examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) in April 2025

More than 1.14 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam held to fill around 1,017 Assistant Professor vacancies.

But, following the reports of widespread irregularities, along with paper leakage, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel the UPESSC Asst Professor Recruitment Exam.

The state government has also announced to hold the exam afresh. The new date will be announced soon.

According to an official statement, the Special Task Force (STF) exposed a racket involved in preparing fake question papers and cheating candidates during the Assistant Professor examination conducted on April 16 and 17 last year.

The STF probe found that Mehboob Ali - a close aide of the then-UPESSC chairperson, Baijnath Pal, and Vinay Pal were involved in accessing, leaking, and selling question papers, in exchange for money.



Acting on the inputs, the STF arrested three accused on April 20 in connection with exam manipulation and illegal extortion.

Candidates have been advised to check the official UPESSC website for updates on the re-exam schedule.

