France: 800,000 Protest Seeking Education Reforms, Equal Opportunities

An estimated 800,000 participated in one of the largest demonstrations in the history of France Saturday October 17, 2026 seeking education reforms, equal opportunities and concerns over cost of living

Paris: An estimated 800,000 participated in one of the largest demonstrations in the history of France Saturday October 17, 2026 seeking education reforms, equal opportunities and concerns over cost of living.

French capital Paris remained the worst affected due to the nationwide protests that turned violent even as reports of arson, rioting and clashes with police and security forces have also been reported from Marseille, Lyon, Limoges, Nice and over a dozen other cities.

Over a dozen cities under fire

The student-led protests began in mid-September, caused by grievances ranging from overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages to systemic inequality and a lack of opportunity.

At Place de la Republique, in the heart of the French capital, visuals online showed smashed windows, gutted buildings, and looted shops.

The statue of Marianne, considered the symbol of the French Republic, was vandalized and covered in graffiti by the protesters.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the mob and control the violence.

Also Read: Student Protests in France and Politics of Blaming Islam

In Marseille, France’s second-largest city, dozens of shops were looted and a group of people broke into the city hall before being forced out, Al Jazeera reported.

In Limoges, a town hall more than 140 years old was largely destroyed in a blaze set by masked protesters who broke in, according to the region's top official.

Two other town halls were broken into and vandalised in Marseille and Lille.

A police compound in Bordeaux was also vandalised, while protesters in Lyon set a tourist office ablaze.

The French officials have confirmed more than 550,000 participated in the nationwide protest though the organizers and unions claimed the participation of more than 800,000 people.

Over 500, including police officers and firefighters have been injured whereas there are also reports of at least one death in the violent protest.

Macron’s address to the nation

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation today, Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time (18:00 GMT) from the Élysée Palace, according to Reuters.

The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Mr. Macron and various Ministers, the Elysee said.

The ministers have blamed "ultra-left" groups for the violence, which erupted six months before the French go to the polls to elect Mr. Macron's successor, according to AFP.

The French President was scheduled to leave Monday (October 19, 2026) for a three-day trip to four Arab countries caught up in the West Asia war.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump mocked the violent protest sweeping France, saying the country appeared to be a natural destination for "revolutions".

"Let's go to France? It's a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable. Let's go to France and join the revolution," Trump joked about the situation in France.

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